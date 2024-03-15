Could Donald Trump Be the Key to Convincing Black Voters That 'Democrats are the Real Racists?'

As November gets closer, we continue to see a trend in polls beyond the fact Donald Trump is leading against President Joe Biden.

The once solidly blue African-American voting bloc is starting to turn purple, as more black voters express approval of the former president and say they will vote for Trump in the polls.

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson recently went to a Trump rally and spoke with black voters while wearing a T-shirt depicting Trump's famous mugshot from when he turned up for Fani Willis's RICO case against him. Many said the mugshot only enhanced Trump's image and made him look cool (and let's face it, it is a cool picture).

Still, you cannot help but notice a bit of irony, namely that Republicans have been trying to refute the pervasive idea of "systemic racism" harming black Americans, especially the belief that police unfairly target them.

But because a rogue Department of Justice hellbent on preventing him from returning to the White House is unfairly targeting Trump, one could argue that some resonated with it through the very same lens his party refuses to look through.

This does not necessarily mean that Republicans should try to lean into a narrative that Democrats forge and wield, but if they were smart, Trump's legal persecution could be a means of turning the narrative against itself, while simultaneously providing an avenue to finally get the message that "Democrats are the real racists" to stick.

I have said before that the lawfare to keep Trump out of office is the only campaign advertising he needs since every development energizes his voters and makes them dig in their heels, and thus more money should go to get-out-the-vote drives and encouraging vigilance against voter fraud (and prepping layers in case anything screwy is detected).

But if advertising is necessary, this could be a possible ad or at least the outline of one (someone else can trim this down better than I could):

Democrats want you to believe that Donald Trump is a racist, spending four years trying to convince America of it. Yet under President Trump, more black and Hispanic citizens escaped from poverty than ever before.

Democrats also want you to believe that police unfairly target people by the color of their skin. Yet the reforms they have brought into place have only emboldened crime as radical Democrat prosecutors let even the most dangerous criminals back out on the street, harming everybody regardless of the color of their skin.

Democrats do this to our cities in the name of fighting racism. But when people of all races speak out against it, Democrats punish them instead of the criminals, including Donald Trump, whom Democrats are trying to keep out of office with unjust lawfare for utterly bogus charges.

Voting for Democrats only means more crime and more poverty. Voting for Donald Trump means safer streets and more prosperity.

Who are the real racists here?