Thank God the Trump-DeSantis Fighting Is Over

And then there were two.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday afternoon. I for one am more relieved than anything because as you all know, the infighting between supporters online was the most irritating part of the whole thing for me.

You have likely seen or heard about the video DeSantis put out announcing the end of his campaign, in which he also endorsed Donald Trump out of principle and because all the lawfare being deployed against Trump is precisely what is energizing Republican support for him.

I'll put it here too:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

What makes his suspension announcement better was the fact that Donald Trump's response was gracious and he thanked DeSantis for the endorsement. Similarly, all the fighting has ended amicably between the pro-Trump and pro-DeSantis influencers, minus the mockery of a few pro-DeSantis holdouts who have said they will vote for RFK Jr. or not vote altogether.

Hence why Matt wrote to remind everyone bummed about DeSantis's departure that, for all of Trump's faults and the most egregious attacks lobbed at him, it was all politics, and we should be happy the negativity was dropped immediately.

Still, he also predicted that a Trump-DeSantis ticket is highly unlikely since they both live in the same state and Trump would have to change residency, an unnecessary step complicating what little campaigning the Democratic machine is preventing him from doing with all this lawfare.

With that in mind, might DeSantis do some campaigning for Trump once the primary comes to Florida assuming Nikki Haley doesn't drop out by then? I sure hope so, because it would be great to see them cooperating again and could help DeSantis solidify his chances in 2028.

As an aside, the events of the past four days have been hilariously timed to our own PJ Media articles.

On Friday, I wrote about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announcing his endorsement of Trump, which in turn stirred up rumors he might be a potential pick for Trump's running mate/Vice President.

Not long after that, Matt wrote about how Trump's most committed loyalists would ultimately rationalize whoever he picked for running mate, even if it was Nikki Haley since it seemed the most politically pragmatic thing to do.

And then during a speech in New Hampshire that same night, Trump all but confirmed that he would not pick Haley.

Then Sunday morning, Matt wrote another article calling DeSantis the future of the Republican Party once 2028 rolls around, just before DeSantis officially announced the suspension of his 2024 campaign.

I SERIOUSLY should have been making bets with Matt.

Anyway, I am glad the fighting between Team Trump and Team DeSantis is over. It remains to be seen if Trump and DeSantis themselves will (hopefully) team up in some capacity even if a Trump-DeSantis ticket is out of the question, because once Haley's out of the picture, we can win this thing in November and then get to work on reversing everything Biden's handlers have subjected us to for the past three years.