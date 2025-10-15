Is Hamas Ready to Give Up Power? I Doubt It

I’ve already spoken to the reaction of the left to the Trump/Hamas/Israel peace deal on 10/13. Since then, we’ve seen several things develop. The biggest indicator in all of this is the lack of response from the usual suspects on places like X and Bluesky. Colin Wright notes this:

Advertisement

I checked in on BlueSky to see how people there are reacting to the release of the Israeli hostages, and it’s the eeriest thing. It’s not trending. There’s no mention of it on the “Explore” tab. I started scrolling the feed and went through hundreds of posts without seeing a… — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 14, 2025

Hmm. And as David Strom at HotAir notes:

For all my joking about X being a cesspool with diamonds scattered among the sewage, being on it is akin to sniffing daisies compared to a visit to the hellscape that is Bluesky. And the irony is that Bluesky is where all the Best™ people, filled with compassion and love of truth and science, claim to congregate.

I'll get back to this. Nearly equal in silence is the commentary, or even news reporting, on the public executions Hamas is now carrying out. Though I do note that the New York Post actually had the guts to bring it up:

Hamas carried out mass public executions in Gaza on Monday, gruesome video shows — as the bloodthirsty terror group desperately seeks to maintain control over the Palestinian enclave and punish those it deems “collaborators with Israel.” The barbaric reprisal came just hours after President Trump declared the “end of an age of terror and death” and signed a document enshrining his 20-point peace plan. The graphic footage shows eight badly beaten, blindfolded men kneeling in the street before each is shot dead by Hamas gunmen in front of a cheering crowd. The terror group said, without providing evidence, that the killings targeted “criminals and collaborators with Israel,” the BBC reported.

Advertisement

That video showed up on YouTube, but I'm not going to re-post it here. Clearly, though, Hamas is not in the mood to give up its power, rather opting to try to hold onto that power by means of intimidation. What the response of the IDF and Washington will be is open to speculation. So far, the response from President Trump, in a statement to reporters, has been thus: "Well, they’re going to disarm because they said they were going to disarm, and if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them."

The commentary from the left here in the 'States, regarding Hamas' post-peace agreement actions, is noteworthy for its absence. Silencio. I'm forced to assume that leftists' understanding of the world is inhibited by the permanent bubble surrounding them. We should also consider that a goodly amount of their silence is driven by what Stephen Green calls "intra-Democrat factionalism."

Recommended: No, the War In Gaza Is NOT Over. So What Is Next?

Meanwhile, this might have something to do with it as well:

Crazy how the IDF was allegedly committing a “genocide” in Gaza and yet the only photos of public executions are the ones that are emerging right now as Israel has withdrawn https://t.co/vLkU0pKQNr — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 14, 2025

Advertisement

Kind of hard for the left to decide where to point fingers on this one. One gets the impression there is going to be much more on this story before the week is out.

Eric says: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.