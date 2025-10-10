Watching the Left Self-Destruct Is the New National Sport

Boy, oh boy. It must be a real problem, being a leftist anymore. After years of everything flowing their way, now suddenly, they can't catch a break. No, I mean it: I am looking at the state of the anti-American left with a degree of sympathy.

Advertisement

And before you start, it is not because the treatment they’re receiving is undeserved and most assuredly not because I agree with their worldview, but because that worldview is very publicly self-destructing, with nuclear-strength explosions. Honestly, I can’t bring myself to imagine what that feels like.

I'll pass along a few examples.

We all thought the Pacific Palisades fire was out of the headlines — but, no. The most destructive fire in California history is back and causing leftist consumption of headache remedies to skyrocket. For months now, until the story faded from the headlines of the legacy media, we were told this was an act of nature. (Remember when we used to call such things an "act of God"? OK, that’s another column.)

Now, however, it is revealed that the fire started not as a failure of PG&E, not as a natural occurrence, and not because of “climate change” brought on by the oil companies or Republican policies. Rather, it was started as an act of left-wing eco-terrorism.

🚨BREAKING: DOJ announces the arrest of a 29-year-old man suspected of starting the Palisades fire earlier this year.



The fire killed 12 people, destroyed more than 6,800 homes and businesses, and damaged over 1,000 other buildings.



"The complaint unsealed today charges the… pic.twitter.com/3k92xD9JCA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2025

On X, the always worthwhile Benny Johnson says:

We have uncovered what appears to be a Facebook page belonging to recently charged Palisades arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht, exposing him as a radical climate alarmist, pro-vegan extremist, and Democrat activist.



His timeline is filled with left-wing propaganda, including:



- Sep 17, 2020: “Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration” with images of California wildfires



- Sep 4, 2020: Fundraised for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris



- Aug 9, 2020: “Rising Seas Could Menace Millions Beyond Shorelines.”



- July 29, 2020: “The Great Climate Migration Has Begun”



It’s also being reported that Rinderknecht donated to Joe Biden through ActBlue on two separate occasions.

Advertisement

Kudos to Benny for finding it before it got taken down. He then goes on to point out recent history:

We have now seen left-wing terrorists:



- Assassinate Charlie Kirk

- Attempt to assassinate President Trump twice

- Open fire on ICE agents

- Attack Christian churches and schools

- Assassinate a CEO

- Target independent journalists

Benny neglected to mention the multiple Tesla flambé parties. No fault to him — we’re dealing with a rather heavily populated field here, after all, and I will doubtless only scratch the surface of this thing myself.

Related: Here's What We Know About the Alleged Palisades Arsonist

And now, if the story is correct, (and I have no doubt in my mind it is), we have revealed the terrorist attempt to burn down an entire state, or at least the more well-to-do portions of it. In the end, however, instead of convincing the world of the error of its energy-consuming ways, what we got was one leftist nutbag setting a fire that torched massive areas of California. Apparently, nature wasn’t moving fast enough to destroy America, so this guy, in his infinite wisdom, decided to lend a hand. They caught up with him in Florida, as I understand it. I believe the discovery phase of that trial is going to be very interesting, indeed. And should we mention the bureaucratic foot-dragging in rebuilding that area?

All of this for what amounts to the biggest and most blatant hoax ever perpetrated on mankind: "man-made climate change." I swear, we should keep the climate change people around as good luck charms; 99% of what they spend all day, every day panicking about never happens.

Advertisement

Oh, speaking of climate change activism, Rick Moran points out that St. Greta of Climate Change has been exposed as the grotesque joke she’s always been. The world has discovered over time that calling her an expert on environmental matters is like calling a bear without teeth a gummy bear. That's probably why she's branching out into Middle Eastern politics; she's trying to regain the relevance she once had when someone arranged for her to become an international scold at the UN. That the spotlight shifted off her has to be a serious blow to the morale of the left. What's next for her, I wonder? An investigation of her funding sources, perchance? One can only hope.

Then, there's the hurricane season that wasn't. Usually, we get the annual lectures about anthropogenic global warming — er… wait — global cooling — um, no: climate change, which causes more and worse hurricanes to show up. Interesting how liberals can’t tell us when life begins and go into their deer-in-the-headlights impression when we ask them to define what a woman is, but they can tell us with great certainty what the weather will be like in 100 years. Thing is, with the exception of what we see coming up the east coast this morning, which may or may not in the next day or two become Hurricane Jerry, they've got no natural events to use as a cudgel against us. Jerry is still a question mark. One hundred mph winds at last check, and depending on the track, we may end up with some rain. But have a peek at the National Hurricane Center's projected track. At this writing, the thing is going to go out to sea on Sunday or Monday, never coming close enough to give us anything but rain and some low-level winds. So, no chance to preach about the evils of the SUV for a while, at least. But can't you hear them cheering for the thing to hit the States so they can say, "I told you so?"

Advertisement

Another example of the left’s meltdown, by way of the Albany Times Union:

ALBANY - New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on federal criminal charges by a grand jury in Virginia following a monthslong investigation by the FBI examining her real estate and mortgage transactions.



Lindsey Halligan, who President Donald J. Trump appointed last month as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, personally handled the presentation of the case to the grand jury. James was indicted on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution after obtaining a mortgage with terms for a "secondary residence" that she allegedly rented to a family of three, which would have made it an investment property.



Of course, fellow Democrat N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul got up on her hind legs and called the indictment of James a weaponization of the justice system and an abuse of power. I’m quite sure a majority of Americans can see the irony involved with that statement. Coming up with that line must have been a real struggle after years of leftists like Houchul weaponizing the justice system against their political opponents while dutifully chanting “nobody is above the law.” The optics on this — both the criminal indictment of James itself and the reactions to it from Democrat lawmakers — are not playing well with the public. Their memory, fortunately, isn’t quite so short as the Democrats would like.

And yesterday, Matt Margolis told us of an event not many are covering: Dominion Voting Systems no longer exists. In an ironic twist, as Matt reports:

Advertisement

The embattled election vendor has new ownership and new branding. Scott Leiendecker, a Missouri tech entrepreneur and former Republican director of the St. Louis City Board of Elections, bought the company for an undisclosed amount.



“As of today, Dominion is gone. Liberty Vote assumes full ownership and operational control,” a press release announcing the sale revealed.

I can’t help but chuckle. The name of the new company, Liberty Vote, is a nice touch on this whole story. And anyway, yeah, that was kind of a surprise for me as well, since we’ve not heard much from the legacy media about it. Can’t imagine why.

Another meltdown: Did you happen to see Pam Bondi in that Senate hearing the other day? Oh, yeah, the left is in absolute conniptions over that one. The woman was taking no prisoners, and it was absolutely glorious to witness. She kept the Democrats on that committee on their heels by simply invoking their own sordid histories.

The takeaway from that hearing, if we take the word of the leftist media, is that Bondi was “partisan.” Its laughable implication is that Democrats could never be that way. Apparently, we’re not supposed to remember things like the J6 committee, which was totally partisan.

Classic line: “I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate Trump.” Pure gold.

There's also the Middle East peace deal. I related my cautious optimism yesterday, but what are we seeing from the left? Not much. At least, not much that's positive. The general reax on the left seems to be that if Trump and the Jews, particularly Netanyahu, did it, it can't possibly be valid and certainly isn't worthy of trust. I suspected something of the like from them, which is why I was and remain cautious on the matter.

Advertisement

A little-noticed slap in the face to the left is that, by my count, this is the 23rd year that CNN's website has had more hits than its main channel. Add to that, MSNBC is going bye-bye, and CBS has been taken over by Bari Weiss. The howls are delicious.

Oh, I could keep this going all day. Each example of the left self-destructing over current events practically writes itself, but the data load on the PJM servers would be incredible. Or, to paraphrase the Blogfather: I’d need a bigger column. I'm already overlong at this point. So, pardon me, but I'll hold back for now.

I’ll leave you with one more example, though: The Schumer Shutdown isn’t exactly going to plan, either.

The government is still closed, thanks to Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats putting illegals (their voters) ahead of Americans. Schumer even boasted, “every day gets better for us,” as millions suffer the effects of his shutdown. The polling data is showing that the voters overwhelmingly blame the Democrats.

On that subject, I keep hearing rumors that the current plan is to maintain this shutdown until after the "No Kings" protest planned in the D.C. monument district on Oct. 18. If my sources are correct, the Democrat kingmakers are apparently concerned that opening the government would cause the protestors to (very publicly) target the congressional Democrats who allowed the government to reopen. So, I expect the government to reopen on Oct. 19, or at worst, a bit after that. I mean, let's be fair, here — Congressional Democrats will need time to go and change out of their armour.



On the positive side, the Schumer Shutdown has made Americans recognize that government is not exactly needed for day-to-day life. It’s also shown us how desperate the left has become.

Advertisement

Best of all, the Schumer Shutdown has given you the opportunity to become a VIP here at PJ Media at 74% off the price of membership when you use the promo code POTUS47. What better way to keep track of the self-destruction of the left??