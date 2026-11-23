President Donald Trump said Monday that he ordered the Army to hold off on detonating nearly five tons of unstable explosives in Middletown, Iowa, until a federal appeals court clears the operation and Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand agrees to it. The Army had scheduled the blast for Wednesday, November 25, at the Iowa Ammunition Plant.

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From the Associated Press:

The Army had no immediate comment when asked about the president’s social media post. Environmentalists sued last week to stop the detonation and won a stay from the appeals court pending a decision on the validity of an emergency permit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved that cleared the way for the operation. Trump said he prefers to handle the volatile material as soon as possible and that a controlled detonation would be much safer. “At the same time, have ordered the military not to do so until such time as the 8th Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Gov.-elect Rob Sand agreeing to the operation,” Trump said in a statement. If Sand and the court don’t agree, Trump said the administration will have no choice but to not proceed with the planned detonation, adding that he would hold the incoming governor responsible for “any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation.”

Plant staff found the degraded material in March during a safety review. It consists of 68 barrels of lead azide, an explosive used in military detonators. The Army says a controlled blast is the safest way to dispose of the material.

In a Saturday filing, government lawyers warned that colder weather could raise the risk of an accidental explosion and said prompt action would protect workers and nearby communities.

The EPA issued an emergency hazardous waste permit on November 13. Six days later, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter challenged the permit, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit temporarily stayed it. The groups argue that the EPA failed to adequately consider alternatives before authorizing an open detonation. They also say residents had too little time to assess the risk and prepare.

From the Iowa Environmental Council:

People in impacted areas, including Iowa and potentially Illinois, should monitor updates from the Army and local news to track the new projected plume path. All Iowans should continue to contact their Iowa representatives, the governor’s office, and federal elected officials to ask them to share timely information in a coordinated manner to protect public health and safety in Iowa. It is not the job of Iowa residents, nor the Iowa Environmental Council, to determine the best way to dispose of hazardous munitions waste. At the same time, Iowans deserve the truth about how this decision was made, exactly what the health risks are, and how to prepare.

The Army acknowledges that the blast would produce a lead-containing dust plume. Iowa health officials say wind and weather could carry particles beyond the plant, where they could settle on soil and other surfaces. People could breathe in the dust or come into contact with it after it settles. State officials say young children and pregnant women face particular risks and describe the Army’s maps as projections that can change with the weather.

With the permit on hold, government lawyers told the court Saturday that the Army intended to rely on a separate federal rule that exempts certain immediate explosives emergencies from hazardous waste permitting requirements.

On Sunday, the Army set the Wednesday date, saying the timing would allow for better weather and give crews time to put protective measures in place.

Trump said Monday he still favors disposing of the material quickly through a controlled blast. His directive adds Sand’s agreement as a condition for proceeding.

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From the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will defer to a federal appeals court on whether the administration moves ahead with plans to detonate several tons of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant. The detonation of 68 barrels of lead azide was initially planned for Friday, but the Army has since changed the date three times following an outpouring of public concern about potential health and environmental effects. They had planned for a detonation on Wednesday, saying the weather was most favorable that day.

The appeals court’s temporary stay remains in place while it considers the challenge to the permit.

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