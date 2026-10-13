FBI Arrests OpenAI Engineer Over a Hidden Listening Device

OpenAI builds technology that answers complicated questions. Yet federal investigators say one of its engineers tried to get answers by secretly listening to executives. The alleged equipment was a recording device plugged into a television inside a restricted conference room in San Francisco.

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For a company developing some of America’s most valuable technology, that’s a chilling failure.

From the DOJ:

“According to the complaint unsealed today, Abdulrahman Alfozan allegedly concealed a covert recording device inside his employer’s executive conference room to secretly capture sensitive communications about the company’s super intelligence technology,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Protecting American SI innovation is essential to safeguarding our nation’s economic strength and national security, and the FBI views that mission as one of our highest counterintelligence priorities. Thank you to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and our law enforcement partners for their support — and we will continue working closely with our partners across the U.S. government and private sector to keep American businesses and citizens safe and to ensure our country maintains its competitive edge.”

The FBI arrested Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi national, on October 9. Prosecutors unsealed a criminal complaint Tuesday charging him with using or attempting to use a device to intercept oral communications. He had worked at OpenAI since July 2025. The company has since fired him, and federal investigators are examining his alleged activities.

OpenAI personnel discovered the device on September 30, connected to a USB port behind a television. Someone had concealed it in toilet paper, and its stored contents were encrypted. Investigators believe someone installed it around September 28. The room regularly hosted discussions of proprietary research, future products, business arrangements, government contacts, and technical progress OpenAI hadn’t disclosed publicly.

Prosecutors allege security footage showed Alfozan near the conference room on multiple dates. He wasn’t authorized to enter or attend meetings there. After the discovery, cameras allegedly captured him entering the room on October 5 and looking behind the television where the device had been plugged in.

If investigators establish the sequence described in the complaint, this was a remarkably direct breach of physical security.

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The digital trail may prove equally important. Prosecutors say Alfozan searched an internal productivity tool for building addresses, room capacities, calendars, executive locations, and outside meetings. A chatbot account associated with his spouse, sharing identities with his account, allegedly contained questions about continuous audio recording, Wi-Fi connectivity, encryption, and remote listening. Investigators even traced questions that referenced the device’s specific hardware identifiers. The complaint doesn’t establish that his spouse personally submitted those prompts.

Then came another discovery. On October 5, security officers opened a bag allegedly left unattended elsewhere in the building. They found his ID, wallet, and a second recording device similar to the first.

Two devices and searches of executive meeting spaces raise an obvious question about how far the effort was intended to go. Who else might have been targeted if security personnel hadn’t found the first recorder?

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OpenAI says its own AI systems helped technicians understand the device and identify the employee who planted it. It also says it has found no indication he improperly accessed or transferred model weights, source code, or customer information. Investigators haven’t established who, if anyone, received recorded conversations, whether the equipment successfully captured anything useful, or whether another party directed the alleged conduct.

Those unanswered questions belong at the center of the investigation.

We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices. We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier. We referred the matter to the FBI, and we’re grateful to the agents and prosecutors who moved quickly to make an arrest. The FBI’s investigation is ongoing and we will continue to support their work. At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data. The employee was terminated. We take protecting our technology, data, and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance. Our security program is designed to protect against a wide range of threat actors, from insider risks to cybercriminals to nation states, and this case is an example of how AI can help address these sophisticated security threats. — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 13, 2026

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The FBI and Justice Department are treating the case as a threat to American technological leadership. They’re right to take that seriously. Discussions about unrelated capabilities, strategic partnerships, and government relationships can carry enormous value even without a stolen line of code. Companies that safeguard servers but overlook conference-room access leave an opening they can’t dismiss.

Alfozan faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release if convicted. His next hearing is scheduled for October 19. Federal prosecutors must prove the charge, and the investigation remains open. Additional evidence may answer whether the device ever recorded a sensitive discussion and what happened to any recordings.

Protecting America’s AI advantage requires more than strong passwords and cyber defenses. It requires knowing who can enter sensitive rooms, what equipment they bring, and who is listening when leadership believes the door is closed.

America’s technological future deserves serious scrutiny, and PJ Media isn’t afraid to ask the questions. Join us for independent reporting, sharp analysis, and the stories others overlook. Get 60% off your VIP subscription with promo code FIGHT.