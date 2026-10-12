Fake Shipments, Bribes, and Billions: The Venezuelan Fugitive Finally Caught

One shipment of construction materials, several sets of photographs, and multiple payment requests. Federal prosecutors say conspirators working on Venezuela’s low-income housing contracts photographed the same shipment in different locations, creating the appearance that fresh materials had arrived.

Advertisement

Officials then approved payments for goods that, investigators allege, never entered the country.

The alleged deception is part of the extraordinary history behind the arrest of Alvaro Pulido Vargas, a Colombian businessman wanted for years over corruption tied to Venezuela’s government. Federal authorities announced his capture Sunday, October 11. Pulido, 62, faces two separate indictments and is scheduled to appear in Miami federal court on Tuesday.

From the DOJ:

“Alvaro Pulido Vargas is accused of moving vast amounts of illicit money through a corrupt network that exploited the Venezuelan people and abused the U.S. financial system,” said said Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Terrance Cole. “For years, DEA and our HSTF partners have pursued Pulido Vargas across borders. Today, that pursuit has brought him to the Southern District of Florida. Those who finance criminal networks and believe money, influence, or international borders will shield them from U.S. justice are mistaken. DEA will relentlessly pursue the people and financial networks that fuel corruption, money laundering, and transnational crime threatening the United States and our partners.” “Today’s arrest demonstrates that HSI and our Homeland Security Task Force partners will relentlessly pursue the illicit financial networks that enable corruption, transnational criminal activity, and the exploitation of vulnerable populations,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Acting Executive Associate Director John A. Condon. “Working with our domestic and international law enforcement partners, HSI will continue to follow the money, disrupt complex money-laundering schemes, and hold accountable those who allegedly use the U.S. financial system to conceal criminal proceeds.”

The earlier indictment, filed in July 2019, describes a scheme involving Pulido and business partner Alex Saab. Their company secured a contract to construct low-income housing, then allegedly exploited Venezuela’s government-controlled currency exchange system. Customs and military officials photographed shipments, approved false documents, and accepted bribes that helped turn paperwork into dollar payments.

The scheme allegedly moved roughly $350 million from Venezuela through American banks and into overseas accounts the defendants controlled. The indictment even describes a 2014 conversation in which a participant warned Pulido that corrupt officials wanted their payments quickly or would stop approving fraudulent documents. Homes were supposed to be the product, and prosecutors say the machinery of government instead helped produce illicit profits.

A second indictment, returned in October 2021, involves something even more basic than housing: food and medicine. Pulido and four other defendants allegedly secured contracts under Venezuela’s CLAP program by bribing officials, inflating prices, and moving proceeds through banks in Antigua, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The program was supposed to provide necessities to Venezuelan families, not reward political connections.

Prosecutors say the conspirators received approximately $1.6 billion in government payments and transferred about $180 million through or to the United States. Those figures describe alleged contract payments and money transfers, not proof that every dollar was stolen. But the charges describe a network that allegedly found money to pay bribes while people depended on the same government for food.

Advertisement

Saab’s case supplies a major development beyond Pulido’s arrest. In September, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money through a food-and-medicine contracting scheme. He admitted arranging bribes, using shell companies, and relying on fake invoices and shipping records to hide proceeds. His guilty plea stemmed from a new 2026 indictment, not from a conviction in either of Pulido’s older cases.

Saab’s path back into U.S. custody took another political turn. President Joe “Pudd’n Head” Biden granted Saab clemency in December 2023 as part of a prisoner exchange. Federal prosecutors brought a new case in January 2026, and he returned to U.S. custody in May. Saab has now agreed to cooperate with investigators and forfeit $195 million. What he can establish about the larger network remains unclear.

Pulido faces a conspiracy charge and four counts of money laundering in the food-and-medicine case, plus a conspiracy charge and seven counts of money laundering in the housing case. Each carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years, although any sentence would depend on convictions and judicial decisions.

The arrest places a longtime fugitive within reach of the American legal system, where prosecutors must prove their claims.

The larger question is how many people helped turn programs designed to feed and house struggling families into lucrative opportunities for insiders. Investigators have followed the money through the banks and across borders.

Advertisement

Now they have Pulido in custody, Saab’s admissions, and a chance to test the evidence publicly. The people of Venezuela and America deserve to know who profited when someone else turned their basic needs into a business.

Corruption thrives when nobody asks questions. Help PJ Media follow the money and hold the powerful accountable. Join VIP today, save 60%, and use promo code FIGHT!