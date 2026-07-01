Real Cowardice Is Demanding Dwayne Johnson Obey the Mob

Dwayne Johnson did something rare for a man with his kind of platform: He said he'd rather create than preach, said he'd keep his politics to himself, said politics is everywhere, and said he hates the slinging that comes with it.

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For that, actor and writer Wil Wheaton called him a “coward,” and actor and activist George Takei answered with the old activist commandment: “Silence is complicity.”

There's the modern celebrity left in one butt-ugly little package. A man may work, entertain, raise his kids, keep his vote private, and speak carefully in a country already exhausted by politics.

Yet the instant he refuses to become a billboard for their cause, the scolds call him weak.

Wil Wheaton slams ‘coward’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson over keeping his political views private https://t.co/SVjC9BGb8f pic.twitter.com/pbnmxLp5MD — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2026

Johnson, an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and former professional wrestler, endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. By 2024, he had changed course, saying that the endorsement caused division and that he regretted that result. He said he wouldn't endorse anyone in the next presidential race.

He wanted his vote to stay between him and the ballot box.

A normal person would hear that and recognize a man who learned from experience, while the political class hears disobedience. In their world, silence is never privacy, it's never prudence, and it's never a refusal to help poison another family dinner, workplace break room, or Little League bleacher.

Silence means only one thing: you haven't bent the knee.

Wheaton's jab says more about Wheaton than Johnson. Calling another man a coward from behind a screen is easy theater; it carries no cost, demands no strength, and risks no real wound.

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Wil has nothing to lose. He does signings at Comic Conventions. Dwayne, one of the biggest box office draws of our time, has much, much, much more to lose by alienating half the country either way he leans. https://t.co/tOJ3ceki71 — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) July 1, 2026

Johnson's offense was not hiding from danger; his offense was stepping away from the little rage machine that rewards outrage and punishes restraint.

Takei's “silence is complicity” line is worse because it pretends moral courage belongs only to people who agree with him. A free country can't survive that rule; if every public figure must speak on command, then speech stops being conviction and becomes tribute.

Christian Toto summarizes the entire idiocy by illustrating the absurdity the two hacks have created.

Not only is the action superstar a genial fellow, but he’s a mountain of muscle on a bad day. Yet a middle-aged actor, best known for playing an annoying teen on an ’80s sci-fi show, did just that. From afar, of course. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” alum Wil Wheaton dubbed Johnson a “coward” for taking a step back from political posturing. Johnson endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign, perhaps unaware that the former Vice President was suffering from an undisclosed cognitive decline. Johnson, noting how divisive his brief foray into politics proved, decided to stay out of the fray moving forward. It’s a smart move for his career. It’s also his choice. That enraged Wheaton, a far-Left soul. “So disappointing to find out he is such a coward.” It also got George Takei’s attention. The “Star Trek” alum, now 89, also attacked Johnson for not sharing his political views. “Silence is complicity.” The modern Leftist wants to make every aspect of life political. Call it an obsession, and an unhealthy one. Yet the far-Left Variety used these two attacks as the fuel for a news story. No, really. It’s what the Legacy Media does – bully anyone not on the Left to do as they’re told. Or else. The Independent took a similar stance. “Hollywood Backlash,” to the publication, means two fellow celebrities who are far, far far less noteworthy than him.

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America doesn't need more famous people reading from the same approved card.

Johnson didn't tell Americans to ignore politics. He didn't tell anyone to stop voting. He said he wants to focus on creating art and storytelling, while also saying people should sit down and talk. That kind of answer used to sound adult; now it gets treated like treason by people who mistake volume for virtue.

The irony is rich enough to choke on. The same crowd that chants about authenticity loses its mind when a celebrity authentically says, “I'm done helping divide the country.” They don't want Johnson's conscience; they want his reach. They don't want his judgment; they want his followers. Not only that, but they don't want courage; they want compliance.

President Donald Trump has broken many people in Hollywood, but he also revealed them. Some actors now seem to believe every silence hides a secret MAGA hat. Every refusal to perform partisan anger becomes betrayal. Every celebrity who won't attack Trump on command must be shamed back into line.

Johnson may disappoint conservatives on plenty of issues; he may disappoint liberals, too.

Good.

A man belongs to himself before he belongs to any political tribe. The vote is private for a reason. The conscience isn't a group project; the moment a man can't keep his own counsel without being branded a coward, the mob has confused bullying with bravery.

Real cowardice is demanding Dwayne Johnson obey the mob. True cowardice needs every famous person to say the same thing before you feel safe. Actual cowardice is lashing out at a man for stepping away from a fight he no longer believes is helping the country.

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Johnson chose his work, his family, and his own judgment. Wheaton and Takei picked the sneer.

One side looked mature, while the other sounded scared.

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