Ted Cruz Wanted a Fight on Iran. Don Jr Brought the Receipts.

David Manney | 9:15 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) went after President Donald Trump's Iran deal with the kind of warning conservatives are built to hear. Cruz, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said a possible $300 billion reward for Iran would be used to kill Americans.

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He also rejected the idea of a Marshall Plan for Iran, arguing America shouldn't pay to rebuild capacity President Trump destroyed.

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, didn't answer Cruz by pretending Iran deserves trust; he answered by hitting the weak joint in Cruz's argument.

Don Jr. said the United States wasn't giving Iran a cent and accused Cruz of using fake news to undermine President Trump's peace deal. In a fight over Iran, precision counts because bad facts can turn a fair warning into a false charge.

The reported 14-point memorandum gives both sides something to grab. Senior officials read the text to reporters, and Iran hasn't officially released its version. The draft says the United States and regional partners would develop a reconstruction and economic plan for Iran worth at least $300 billion. 

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It also says Iran would make arrangements for safe commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz, affirm it will not procure or develop nuclear weapons, and work through the enriched material issue under a future framework.

A financing plan can exist without a U.S. Treasury check. One detailed account of the fund said it would be a private investment vehicle, not a government aid or reparations program, and it wouldn't include government money or grants.

The same account said the fund would become operational only after a final deal, not during the 60-day negotiation window. President Trump also rejected the idea that America was investing in the fund, saying, “We're not investing, we're not putting up 10 cents.”

Cruz knows how “if true” works in Washington; it lets a politician raise the temperature while keeping one foot outside the fire. The danger is plain: Iran has murdered Americans, funded terror, armed proxies, and lied through years of nuclear gamesmanship. 

Conservatives don't need to dress up those facts; the indictment is already long enough.

President Trump's deal still deserves hard questions. Waivers for Iranian crude oil exports, sanctions relief tied to a final agreement, usable access to frozen or restricted Iranian funds, and future talks over enrichment all carry risk.

Vice President JD Vance and the rest of the administration should have to explain every condition, every enforcement tool, and every dollar that moves near Tehran. Supporters of the president shouldn't fear scrutiny; they should demand clean facts before the left or the mullahs write the story for them.

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The better news came from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said President Trump's action created an opportunity to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. Rutte also called the restoration of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz a massive step forward and said many allies, through a French and British effort, were ready to support it. Poland is one of America's best NATO partners, but the public record points to a wider allied effort rather than a Poland-centered deal.

Cruz had every right to warn against rewarding the ayatollahs, while Don Jr. had every right to call out a claim that ran ahead of the evidence. The lesson is simple enough for every Republican with a microphone: fight the deal where the facts are weak, not where the rumor is loudest.

President Trump is trying to end a war, reopen a vital sea lane, and keep Iran from a nuclear weapon. If the deal fails, let it fail on the thruth. If it works, don't give the other side a lie to hang around its neck.

PJM readers deserve straight talk without the Beltway fog. Currently, you can get 60% off with promo code FIGHT and help support independent conservative writing that follows the facts wherever they lead.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

IRAN TED CRUZ

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