Israel Isn’t Waiting for Permission to Survive

A Hamas fighter recorded himself inside an Israeli position, proud enough to turn a planned attack into a recruiting video. He thought the camera would sell courage, but Israeli intelligence turned it into a warning.

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The IDF intercepted the footage, identified the camp, moved vulnerable people away, adjusted its position, and waited for the fighters to return through the tunnel.

The explosives came, the trap failed, and the attackers were killed. The propaganda still tried to shout “victory,” but the battlefield had already answered.

Open-source intelligence sounds soft, almost harmless. In practice, however, it means intercepted videos, phone calls, attack plans, social media posts, propaganda clips, satellite images, and digital crumbs left behind by men who believed fear is a weapon. The Daily Signal reports that this open-source strategy is a few years old.

The use of open-source intelligence, or intercepted existing intelligence, has been utilized by the Israeli military since the start of Israel’s defense campaign on Oct. 8, 2023 as a strategy to minimize civilian casualties, protect their frontline forces, and further familiarize themselves of enemy behavior.



“We’re not here to occupy, we’re not here to expand blah blah blah….,” IDF commander and intelligence officer Avraham Levine told the Daily Signal. “This is the only thing we can do to prevent the next stage of terrorist from coming back”



With a heavy reliance on “satellites” instead of “human assets,” we “have videos of the underground missiles in Iran,” Levine continued. Levine provided the Daily Signal with real world examples, including intercepted recruiting videos from the militant groups. The video shows the Islamic fighters posting videos of operations that decimated Israeli tanks and soldiers with several rocket propelled grenades, showing possible recruits that they would be joining a winning force. The word “victory” was chanted several times throughout the video.

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Israel is using those crumbs to read habits, map tunnels, protect troops, and get people out of the blast zone before Hamas and Hezbollah finish the job.

Israel doesn't have the luxury of treating intelligence like an academic exercise. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet are operating in a region where patience gets families killed.

Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran don't need to conquer Israel in one clean strike; they need to bleed it, isolate it, and make ordinary life feel impossible.

Some Arab ties have warmed, and real diplomatic ice has melted in places once thought frozen. Hamas and Hezbollah have chosen a different road. The Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, remains tied to the group's post-Oct. 7 leadership structure, while Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem leads a force still bound to Iran's regional project.

Speaking about Hezbollah, Hassan Fadlallah said Friday that Hezbollah expects Iran to make Lebanon part of any deal with the United States, a neat reminder that the group's war isn't merely Lebanese.

Mossad's pager operation showed just how far ahead Israel can be when survival requires patience, deception, and nerve. Thousands of Hezbollah pagers exploded across Lebanon in September 2024 after a supply-chain penetration that put explosives inside devices the group bought to avoid Israeli technology. From Reuters:

The agents who built the pagers designed a battery that concealed a small but potent charge of plastic explosive and a novel detonator that was invisible to X-ray, according to a Lebanese source with first-hand knowledge of the pagers, and teardown photos of the battery pack seen by Reuters. To overcome the weakness - the absence of a plausible backstory for the bulky new product - they created fake online stores, pages and posts that could deceive Hezbollah due diligence, a Reuters review of web archives shows. The stealthy design of the pager bomb and the battery’s carefully constructed cover story, both described here for the first time, shed light on the execution of a years-long operation which has struck unprecedented blows against Israel's Iran-backed Lebanese foe and pushed the Middle East closer to a regional war.

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Follow-up looks at the operation highlighted batteries designed to hide plastic explosives and avoid X-ray detection. Hezbollah reached for old technology to escape the modern eye, but they weren't aware that Mossad was already there, waiting.

From exploding pagers to open-source intelligence, the pattern is clear: Israel is fighting the war before the missile leaves the launcher, before the tunnel team emerges, and before the propaganda video becomes a recruitment poster.

The men who boast online, move money, pass orders, test communications, and film attacks are creating their own trail.

Israel is learning to follow it faster than it can release it.

President Donald Trump's White House has described Iran as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and listed decades of attacks tied to Iranian forces and proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah. However diplomats phrase it, Israel's day-to-day reality is less polished; Iran feeds the network, while Hamas and Hezbollah carry the fire.

Israeli families live within range of the result.

The moral test isn't whether Israel's enemies use cheap tools, civilian cover, and online theater.

They do.

Those results highlight Israel's conundrum: it's politely expected to absorb the blows while the world grades its response from a safe distance.

No country can live that way for long. Israel is small, but not helpless. Its enemies keep learning the same hard lesson: every signal becomes a target, every boast becomes evidence, and every hidden route becomes a grave mistake.

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