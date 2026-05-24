Netanyahu: Trump Agreed Iran Deal Will Not Stop Israel Defending Its Borders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about a potential Iran deal, and that they agreed the Iranian regime must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons and that Israel has the right to defend its borders, including against Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon.

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Netanyahu posted on X Sunday about his conversation with the American president. "President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger. That means dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory," the prime minister explained.

I spoke last night with President @realDonaldTrump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.



I expressed my deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 24, 2026

Netanyahu continued, "President Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon. The partnership between us and our two countries has been proven on the battlefield and has never been stronger. My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons."

This is extremely important as Hezbollah has openly stated it does not honor any ceasefire with Israel and will continue to fight on behalf of its Tehran paymasters. Hezbollah continues to kill Israelis, as for instance:

Major (res.) Itamar Sapir, 27, was killed this morning in a Hezbollah terrorist attack launched from this church in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah once again turned a holy site into a terrorist stronghold - desecrating a place of worship, violating international law, and breaching… pic.twitter.com/2tLuBlS7Bl — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 19, 2026

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Hezbollah continues violating the ceasefire by firing rockets and drones at Israeli civilians.



For children in northern Israel, this is the daily reality: sirens, fear, and sheltering under classroom desks instead of simply being kids. pic.twitter.com/ChNsbJx3CM — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 24, 2026

Not only does Hezbollah control a significant amount of territory and villages in Lebanon, particularly on the border with Israel, but numerous Hezbollah/Hizballah jihadis are embedded in the Lebanese government and military in offices of influence. The U.S. Treasury Department this week sanctioned nine Hezbollah officials in the Lebanese government. Hezbollah's Iranian paymasters also just offered a monetary reward for Netanyahu's assassination.

Near Mount Dov on Israel’s northern border, IDF troops uncovered and dismantled a Hezbollah underground terror tunnel in southern Lebanon. The ~100 meter tunnel contained four hideout rooms - another example of Hezbollah turning southern Lebanon into a military launching pad… pic.twitter.com/thfwPZPvTY — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 24, 2026

Following the Oct. 7 atrocities, Hezbollah regularly rained missiles down on Israeli towns, sometimes destroying the majority of villages' structures. When reservist Dudi Lev, who was severely wounded by Hezbollah, spoke to PJ Media in October 2025, he described how missiles destroyed between 60% and 70% of buildings in his northern Israeli town of Metula. Hezbollah wants endless jihad, as does the Iranian regime.

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Trump is currently going through yet another round of announcing he expects a peace deal any minute now, even though the Iranian regime just put out a €50 million (about $58 million) price on his head, and even though there never will be a peace deal, at least not one the Iranian regime will uphold. Until and unless the current mass murdering Islamic regime is completely destroyed, it will never stop killing its own people, funding international terrorism, and sabotaging America’s interests. As tragic as it is, America does not have a choice about fighting this war, only about ending it.

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