'Execute Order 66': The Trump Campaign's Star Wars Day Ad Is HILARIOUS

May the Fourth be with you. It’s certainly not with Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign released a hilarious ad in a tribute to Star Wars Day, the day celebrating the Star Wars classic catchphrase “May the Force Be With You.” The ad focuses on the tragic moment in Revenge of the Sith when [SPOILER] Darth Sidious orders the clones to murder the Jedi. “Execute Order 66” has a chilling reverberation in the minds of Star Wars fans, but the Trump campaign managed to make it hilarious.

The ad identifies presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with Darth Sidious, the clones with left-wing media outlets, and Donald Trump with… wait for it… watch it, you must.

May The 4th Be With You! pic.twitter.com/TdFY5ojlgN — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 4, 2020

No, CNN and MSNBC, President Donald Trump is not threatening violence here. This is a “meme,” an internet video repurposing classic content to make Trump supporters laugh.

As for Joe Biden, even The New York Times is publishing op-eds suggesting Democrats should pick someone else. The Fourth is certainly not with Uncle Joe this year.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.