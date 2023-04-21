Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #35: Liberals Will Starve Feasting on FNC/Dominion Nothingburger

By Stephen Kruiser 12:22 AM on April 21, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #35: Liberals Will Starve Feasting on FNC/Dominion Nothingburger
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We recorded this on the day after the yawner of a Fox News Channel/Dominion tug-of-war ended in a settlement. The lefties were — quite sadly — celebrating it as if they’d just won something. Sorry, little proggies, Rupert Murdoch is still a billionaire and Fox News still owns your favorite liberal pundits in the ratings.

via GIPHY

Kevin and I are multifaceted, however, and this isn’t just about mocking the pathetic lefties. We also explore words that have more than one way to be pluralized and discuss how in awe we are of anyone who learns to speak English as a second language.

Seriously, it’s a nuthouse language.

We may have meandered some more but I’m writing this while in a food coma and can barely remember what Kevin looks like.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: UNWOKE
Trending
Editor's Choice