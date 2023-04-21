'Unwoke' Free-for-All #35: Liberals Will Starve Feasting on FNC/Dominion Nothingburger

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We recorded this on the day after the yawner of a Fox News Channel/Dominion tug-of-war ended in a settlement. The lefties were — quite sadly — celebrating it as if they’d just won something. Sorry, little proggies, Rupert Murdoch is still a billionaire and Fox News still owns your favorite liberal pundits in the ratings.

Kevin and I are multifaceted, however, and this isn’t just about mocking the pathetic lefties. We also explore words that have more than one way to be pluralized and discuss how in awe we are of anyone who learns to speak English as a second language.

Seriously, it’s a nuthouse language.

We may have meandered some more but I’m writing this while in a food coma and can barely remember what Kevin looks like.

