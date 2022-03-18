Real Female Swimmer: ‘We’re All Very Disappointed and Frustrated’ Over Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas

Lia Thomas is a dude who claims to be a woman, and since that claim is the gateway to adulation, praise, and fame and fortune nowadays, Thomas has been reaping the benefits in a big way. On Thursday, according to NBC New York, he “took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.” Yet while most of the woke and conformist world was celebrating Thomas for making history, some genuine women are unhappy with the pretense, and are speaking out as never before.

NBC reported, with barely concealed contempt, that “there were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read ‘Save Women’s Sports’ in the stands.” Those racist (since everything is racist now), redneck yahoos! Why, women’s sports is positively thriving when an aspiring woman such as Lia Thomas can so easily vault to the top of her chosen field!

But back in the real world, it’s not all smiles at history being made. The swimmers who finished behind Thomas grouped together for the NCAA photo of the winners, leaving Thomas, who towers over them all, alone on the other side of the stage, clearly signaling that the others do not believe that he is one of them.

Another indication that Lia Thomas isn’t as popular with his peers as he is with the establishment media came from an interview feminist activist Savanah Hernandez conducted with an unnamed female swimmer right outside the McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech, the site of the NCAA championships this year.

“It’s a common conception,” said the swimmer, “that we’re all very disappointed and frustrated with someone who has capabilities more than us women have to be able to compete at this level and take opportunities away from other women.” It was noteworthy that she didn’t make any effort to conform to woke pieties and insist that Lia Thomas, despite all indications to the contrary, was really a woman. She even went on to point out that Thomas had taken a spot away from a real woman: “I have a teammate who did not make finals today because she was just bumped out of finals. It’s heartbreaking to see someone who went through puberty as a male, and has the body of a male, be able to absolutely blow away the competition.”

The swimmer added that Thomas’ very participation had a demoralizing effect on the actual female swimmers: “And you go into it with the mindset that you don’t have a chance. It’s hard to compete against someone with the aerobic capacity, the muscle development, the body of a man. It’s hard; it’s hard to think about it like that. It’s disappointing to see and frustrating.”

The woman who lost her spot in a race to Thomas, the swimmer recounted, was “very emotional, and it’s hard to see because it’s her last NCAA; she really loves that race, and it was just heartbreaking that she put all of her efforts into it today … one of the best times that’s she went in a morning session and still not make it back. It’s hard to see someone who works every day, every night still not compete against someone like that.”

And so once again the inevitable question must be asked: how long must this charade continue? As PJM’s Matt Margolis noted on Monday about another celebrated trans individual, “Rachel Levine is a man. He is not a woman. He is not a female. How many more accolades must he steal from women before feminists realize that the transgender movement is an assault on womanhood and will ultimately erase women?” In at least one important way, Lia Thomas is even worse than Rachel Levine, for Levine is not preventing an actual woman from being assistant secretary for health, while Thomas’ presence on the UPenn swim team deprives a real woman of a chance to compete, and makes a mockery of the entire competition.

Transgenderism is fantasy and the encouragement of delusion. In insisting that the rest of us must toe the line and pretend that it’s all completely fine, Leftists are inflicting real harm on real people. They’re harming Lia Thomas and others like him by encouraging them to believe that they’re women, and they are simultaneously harming all the others who pay the price for the enforcement of this fantasy and delusion, such as the swimmer who would have won the NCAA championship if it weren’t for Thomas. The whole transgender business is a societal mass delusion, after the manner of the Salem Witch Trials. Future generations will look back on transgenderism with the same mixture of horror and bemusement that people reserve for those trials, and wonder how rational human beings could ever have believed such nonsense.