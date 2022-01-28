Female Swimmers Complain Trans Teammate Lia Thomas Exposes Male Body Parts in Locker Room

There are plenty of legitimate objections raised against allowing transitioning transgender athletes to compete as a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth.

But it’s the practical objections that resonate the most with the rest of us. And for those objections, trans activists have no good answers.

One such practical objection is the locker room situation. Anyone who has ever competed in any sport — either as an individual or as a member of a team — knows that segregating the sexes in a locker room is necessary to maintain a comfort level for everyone. And comfort is vitally necessary to aid in creating an atmosphere that allows for peak performance from an athlete.

But what if a transitioning male athlete is allowed to walk around naked in a locker room full of women? That’s the situation that is facing members of the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team who are forced to share a locker room with transitioning male Lia Thomas.

And at least one swimmer is speaking up about it.

Daily Mail:

While Lia covers herself with a towel sometimes, there’s a decent amount of nudity, the swimmer said. She and others have had a glimpse at her private parts. She stated that team members have raised their concern with the coach, trying to get Thomas ousted from the female locker room, but got nowhere. ‘Multiple swimmers have raised it, multiple different times,’ the UPenn swimmer said. ‘But we were basically told that we could not ostracize Lia by not having her in the locker room and that there’s nothing we can do about it, that we basically have to roll over and accept it, or we cannot use our own locker room.’ ‘It’s really upsetting because Lia doesn’t seem to care how it makes anyone else feel,’ the swimmer continued. ‘The 35 of us are just supposed to accept being uncomfortable in our own space and locker room for, like, the feelings of one.’

It’s not just the “feelings of one” that’s at issue. It’s that the school has decided that Lia Thomas is worth more as a human being than others.

‘The school was so focused on making sure Lia was okay, and doing everything they possibly could do for her, that they didn’t even think about the rest of us,’ the teammate told DailyMail.com. ‘It just seems like the women who built this program and the people who were here before Lia don’t matter. And it’s frustrating because Lia doesn’t really seem to be bothered by all the attention, not at all. Actually she seems like she enjoys it. It’s affected all of us way more than it’s affected her.’

The school’s response? They’re offering mental health services to the athletes. In other words, if a man walking around your locker room exposing himself upsets you, obviously there’s something wrong with you and you need a mental health check.

Lia Thomas is going to break the silence and tell the story to Sports Illustrated. We can expect a whiny appeal for “understanding” as Thomas is proclaimed a Martyr First Class by the media.

Meanwhile, women and girls are being forced to endure circumstances in the privacy of a locker room that 20 years ago would have resulted in Lia Thomas’s arrest for indecent exposure.