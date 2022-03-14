USA Today Names a Man One of Its ‘Women of the Year'

Move over ladies, it’s Women’s History Month–and women are, in fact, history. Or at least will be soon.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, has been named one of USA Today‘s Women of the Year.

According to USA Today, every day the Women of the Year “lead and inspire, promote and fight for equity, give others a place to seek help and find hope.”

And they don’t even have to be women!

In fairness, even Kamala Harris was included among the honorees, so the bar must be really, really, low. But it is still insulting that Rachel Levine, a biological man, was included on the list.

“She [sic] became the highest-ranking openly transgender official when the Senate confirmed her [sic] as assistant secretary of health in October 2021,” the national publication boasts.

Ughhhh.

I’ve noted before that Levine should never have been nominated by Biden in the first place, much less confirmed.

Even if you forget the fact that he is a man who thinks he’s woman, he endorsed subjecting kids to chemical castration. His tenure as Pennsylvania secretary of health was also rife with controversy. In 2020, Levine faced calls for his resignation over “the horrific results of the [health] department’s COVID-19 policy” on nursing homes and long-term care facilities. He also removed his mother from such a facility while others could not do so.

This man shouldn’t be celebrated for anything. This man shouldn’t be called a woman either.

Last year I was suspended from Twitter after sharing an article I wrote here at PJ Media about the Biden administration naming Levine as a four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Services (USPHS) Commissioned Corps., and dubbing him the USPHS’s “first-ever female four-star admiral.”

They’ll probably suspend me again for this article, but let me say again, without any ambiguity, that Rachel Levine is a man. He is not a woman. He is not a female. How many more accolades must he steal from women before feminists realize that the transgender movement is an assault on womanhood and will ultimately erase women?