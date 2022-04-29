Why the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Matters to Conservatives

Once again, I’m here to scold you for being obtuse about pop culture. Are you ready? Bring me the paddle. There are a few of you who complain in the comments section every time I write about pop culture with profound musings like “who cares?” and “Why are you turning into PEOPLE Magazine?” Let’s forget for a moment that comparing PJ Media to PEOPLE is so insane it doesn’t deserve a response and move on to why pop culture matters more than most things you spend your “better than that” time on.

I don’t think there are any of you in the audience here who didn’t revere Andrew Breitbart. If he read your comments he’d be rolling around in his grave right now. (On another note the video below is the greatest twenty-four seconds in media history. RIP Andrew.)

Breitbart the man would be covering the Depp trial intensely as his legacy publication is currently doing—far more than we have here. They currently have pages of articles on it. Why? Because politics is downstream from culture. Not only is it far more talked about and read about in the general population than politics but it is far more influential to the greatest number of Americans. Consider this: On opening weekend Aquaman was seen by approximately 83,000,000 people. Only 3,000,000 Americans tune into Tucker Carlson every night. We think it’s a big deal when we get invited to go on that show but the truth is it’s a pretty small echo chamber filled with only people who agree with us. Entertainment culture is where you reach everyone else. Breitbart taught us that and yet we continually ignore his good advice to engage and wage war in the culture until it’s so overtaken by the left that this happens. If you’re eating, stop before pressing play.

I don’t know why you want to read about Joe Biden Pudding Brain all day long when Joe Biden’s politics originate in the toxic stew that is Hollywood. If you want to root out the rot, find where it stinks the worst and start there. Should we leave it to the corporate media to tell you about what’s happening in American pop-culture? Do you think PEOPLE tells you the truth? Will PEOPLE break down the #MeToo cancer that is being exposed in the Depp v. Heard trial right now? Will they tell the world why #BelieveWomen was an incredibly stupid idea? Will they tell you that the American Civil Liberties Union has just been exposed as an arm of the #MeToo grift?

But we can. And we do. And claiming that it is a waste of time is seriously myopic. If we ever want to see a change in the trajectory of culture, we have to pay attention to it, engage in it, and call out the left’s pervasive and damaging influence on it.

Amber Heard was catapulted to the top of the #MeToo movement after she accused her ex-husband of abuse. Those accusations led her to be publicly petted and celebrated by L’Oreal, the ACLU, Times Up, Glamour, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and more. Now that her lies are being exposed on television, those companies and organizations are taking a massive hit and that’s something to celebrate. They are the worst of woke corporatism and this allows us the opportunity to kick them while they’re down and do some damage to their toxic political power, which is considerable. The ACLU is actively putting boys in girls’ bathrooms in primary and secondary schools across this nation. These orgs and corporations have been instrumental in spreading the left’s virus across America and working against our national interests and they are now being exposed on a national scale. That’s big news. It’s news you should care about. “But Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial wasn’t televised and no one cared!” And what do you want me to do about that? We screamed to the high heavens that it was outrageous that the trial would not be televised. Did you really think the powers that be would have allowed Jeffrey Epstein’s clients to be exposed? Is it true that because one massively important trial was hidden from us that we can no longer care about any other trial including one that is exposing the corruption of the highly toxic #MeToo movement? Give me a break. Be grateful they did allow cameras into this trial and we are learning all about the corrupt ACLU that basically became a highly paid ghostwriter for a corrupt starlet with an agenda. Justice used to matter to conservatives. This defamation trial is serving up justice on a silver platter for an abused man who has been dragged over the coals by a “feminist” movement that ruined his life. It is the perfect opportunity to highlight the toxic feminist leftism that has destroyed common sense and due process. This trial gives conservatives thousands of pounds of red meat to illustrate how bad for America feminist values truly are. More than two million people have signed a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,—it is hard to believe she ever landed the role considering what a bad actress she is. You people complaining that the topic is too “trite” and sounds like something PEOPLE would write don’t get how big this is. (And because you’ve complained about it I shall certainly write at least ten more articles on the subject which you will read despite your protestations because I’m hella entertaining and you can’t help yourself.) We are watching the #MeToo #BelieveWomen hell we’ve been stuck in for the last several years be publicly ridiculed and destroyed. How are you not cheering that and loving every minute? Do you want to be accused of being a molester and an abuser with no evidence and lose your job and reputation? If not, then you should stop complaining about my coverage and start watching the Depp v. Heard trial and start sharing the articles that the conservative press is writing about it. These stories move the needle.

We need public opinion to start turning the tide toward our ideas. Our ideas, after all, are better than the left’s and good for America. We believe in due process. We believe in innocent unless proven guilty. We don’t believe that women are more valuable or more believable than men simply because they have vaginas. This trial is going to affect the next Supreme Court justice who is accused by shysters of sexual abuse. This trial matters. People will think twice the next time someone wants them to just “believe women” after witnessing this high-profile woman get totally exposed in court! This trial is going to destroy the #MeToo stranglehold the left has had on America. I can’t think of a better way to spread our values into the culture than to capitalize on this happy circumstance. There are tons of people out there voting for Democrats who have no idea that their party supports the blind railroading of men. My job is to show them they’re in the wrong voting block. That’s what I’m trying to do. Meanwhile, some of you are accusing me of tabloid journalism. Can you find something useful to do?

Another thing that is bothering me about some of your comments is the intense disdain a few of you have for people with addictions. Let’s not spread stereotypes about conservatives into the culture through thoughtless digs at a person with an admitted problem. Drug and alcohol addictions are serious and deadly and I’m betting more than a few of you have either dealt with addiction personally or love someone who is an addict. Conservatives who call themselves Christians should be working to help those who suffer, not deride or verbally abuse them. We do ourselves no favors by acting like people who don’t care about others and the negative comments about Depp’s long history of substance use don’t help. Let’s not be those people, because we are definitely better than that.