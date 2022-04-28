Bombshell Testimony: Amber Heard Stiffed the ACLU and a Children's Hospital

Amber Heard told People magazine in 2016 that she donated $7 million she won in her divorce settlement from Johnny Depp to several charities including the ACLU.

Amber Heard has donated her full $7 million divorce settlement from Johnny Depp to charity. “As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” Heard, 30, said in a Thursday statement obtained by PEOPLE. The actress added: “As reported in the media, the amount received in the divorce was $7 million and $7 million is being donated. This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future.”

Heard made the rounds in the press trumpeting her goodness and claiming to have donated all $7 million of Johnny Depp’s money. “Seven million dollars in total was donated in total. I split it between the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles,” she said to a studio audience. “I wanted nothing,” she claimed.

For YEARS Amber Heard used terminally ill children and ACLU for publicity. She claimed she donated 7million dollars to CHLA and ACLU. both organizations now confirmed she did not donate to them that amount. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/qHjT8yYNtx — M, MBA (@mimasdiaries) April 28, 2022

The problem is that the ACLU was called on to testify in the defamation case against Heard brought by Depp and they told a very different story. Terence Dougherty, a lawyer for the ACLU, said that the money donated by Amber was less than pledged and $500,000 of it came from Elon Musk while $100,000 of it came from Depp. Adding insult to Johnny’s many injuries sustained in his marriage to Heard, that $100,000 of his money went to pay for the very article for which he is now suing Heard. Four ACLU lawyers were involved in the construction of the contested Washington Post op-ed at the heart of this story.

The general counsel and COO of the #ACLU testified that in-house lawyers were involved in the drafting and reviewing of #AmberHeard's Washington Post op-ed. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/9wd80TZYxP — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 28, 2022

The Wrap reported the testimony that contradicted Heard’s claims.

Dougherty said Heard has directly paid $350,000, ex-husband Depp paid $100,000, and another $500,000 was sent from Elon Musk, Heard’s one-time boyfriend. Dougherty said another $350 came from an anonymous donor, who the ACLU believes to be Heard.

Email showing Elon Musk gave 500k to the ACLU and it was put toward Amber Heard's pledge (which she has not paid) pic.twitter.com/1qHCLBAJaq — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 29, 2022

The Los Angeles Children’s Hospital was promised $3.5 million by Heard but only received $100,000. They sent a letter asking for the rest of the money, saying they had not received anything but the first installment.

The letter in late June 2019 from the CHLA to Amber Heard stating they have received no more from her pledge of 3.5 million since Johnny Depp paid the initial 100k in 2016 before Amber threw her fit demanding she receive the money. Wow! #AmberHeardIsALiar #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/v7iRdCooSe — Brian McPherson (@ThatBrianFella) January 7, 2021

After Amber Heard publicly accused Depp of spousal abuse, her career and opportunities skyrocketed. She became the face of L’Oreal, a highly visible spokesperson for the #MeToo movement, and an ambassador for the ACLU. According to the Washington Post, Heard “became an ACLU ambassador, a title she still holds.” During the trial, Dougherty pointed out the page on the ACLU’s website that lists Heard as an ambassador “for women’s rights, with a focus on gender-based violence.” So far in the trial, the only evidence of gender-based violence has been Heard’s attacks on her famous ex-husband.

The defense has yet to bring its evidence forward, although they have done multiple cross-examinations and have gained little to no ground. Public opinion appears to be with #TeamJohnny.

Heard’s violent behavior has been described and corroborated by Depp, multiple members of his security detail, driver, island manager, butler, and Heard’s own assistant. Three LAPD officers have testified that they saw no evidence of any injuries on Heard after they arrived to the scene of what she described as an “attack” by Depp on her. Every witness who traveled with Depp and Heard also testified that they did not see any injuries on Heard.

