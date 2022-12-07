American Girl Uses Body Positivity Guide to Groom Girls for Transgenderism

The body positivity movement sounds like a good thing, but as I’ve pointed out in the past, it’s been hijacked by famous fatties like Lizzo to essentially promote morbid obesity. And sadly, that’s not even the worst thing that the body positivity movement is doing.

It appears that the latest agenda of the body positivity movement is to push transgenderism on young girls.

American Girl dolls have been popular with young girls for decades and have traditionally taught them about American history. American Girl products also include books, a magazine, clothes, and even a film franchise. But, like so many other corporations, American Girl has gone woke, and now it’s pushing a radical agenda on children.

Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image, written by American Girl author Mel Hammond, targets girls eight to 11 years old. It ironically teaches girls that if they’re uncomfortable in their bodies, they can change them.

“Parts of your body may make you feel uncomfortable and you may want to change the way you look,” one passage reads. “That’s totally OK!”

“You can appreciate your body for everything it allows you to experience and still want to change certain things about it,” the book adds.

And Hammond isn’t talking about getting ears pierced or wearing makeup. On the very same page, the book teaches girls they can talk to their doctor about going on puberty blockers if they are confused about their gender identity.

“If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity,” the book reads.

One passage, shared in a review on Amazon, explicitly promotes radical leftist gender theory:

While gender expression is what you show on the outside, gender identity is how you feel on the inside–a girl, a boy, or someone who doesn’t quite ft into either category. When a baby is born, a doctor looks at the baby’s body parts to assign its sex-whether the baby is female or male. Most kids grow up feeling comfortable in the sex the doctor assigned. This kind of person is cisgender. (Say it sis-jen-dur.) But for some, that assigned sex doesn’t match who they know they are inside. A kid who was assigned as male might know herself to be a girl inside, for example. Someone whose gender is different than the sex they were assigned at birth is transgender. Some people don’t feel like a girl or a boy inside which is totally OK! People in this group are usually called nonbinary and might use a pronoun like they instead of he or she.

The book also tells these young, impressionable girls to seek these treatments without parental consent. “If you don’t have an adult you trust, there are organizations across the country that can help you. Turn to the resources on page 95 for more information,” Hammond advises.

Sadly, this isn’t terribly shocking. Mattel, the parent company of American Girl, has already released transgender Barbies. But now they’ve taken their grooming to a whole new disturbing level.