Evidence Grows Proving That Transgenderism Is a Social Contagion

There’s been a troubling trend in recent years of young people increasingly identifying as transgender. In fact, the transgender phenomenon, which was once mostly associated with men, is now dominated by women. Data suggests that peer influence is playing a role in the surge in transgender identity, and now some transgender advocates are admitting that this is a problem.

While the transgender cult insists that the rapid increase of transgender identification is because of growing social acceptance that encourages transgender people to not keep their identity secret, others point out that the rapid growth and the changing demographics prove that transgender identification is a social contagion, and that is causing young people to identify as transgender when they are not.

“A study published in the scientific journal Plos One surveyed 256 parents whose children experienced rapid onset of gender dysphoria. The vast majority (86.7%) of adolescents either started spending more time online or were in a friend group with at least one other transgender person prior to identifying as transgender, according to the study,” the Daily Caller reported. “The study was meant to explore growing reports from parents of their children suddenly adopting transgender identities after puberty after apparent peer influence. In 36.8% of the friendship groups reported in the study, parent participants said the majority of its members identified as transgender. Parents also reported a decline in their children’s mental health and in parent-child relationships following adoption of transgender identities.”

“I think the people who are on the far right who say it’s all social influence are wrong. But people on the far left who say there can be no social influence are also wrong,” Dr. Erica Anderson, a transgender psychologist who works with transgender children, told the Daily Caller. “Adolescents are very susceptible to peer influence, so to suggest there can be no influence on young people is preposterous and flies in the face of everything we know about teenagers.”

Anderson supports gender transitions but has been a vocal critic of the trend to push gender transition procedures on kids without psychological screening.

“I do not believe that there was this huge hidden number of transgender people in previous generations,” he said.

From 2020 to 2021, diagnoses of childhood gender dysphoria rose by an alarming 70%, likely due to the flood of content promoting gender transitioning on social media platforms like TikTok.

“Rising rates of transgender identification are driven by a combination of factors: the pandemic, social isolation and a huge upswing in consumption of social media. Deplorably, there are medical providers on TikTok telling kids that if they’re unhappy with their body, maybe they’re in the wrong body and should consider transition,” Anderson said. “It’s horrible that kids are getting this kind of advice from unvetted strangers on the internet, most of whom have no medical qualifications.”