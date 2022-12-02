My Weekend Parting Shot: Dear Conservative Media, You’re Cancelled

As someone who works in conservative media, I never thought I would want to see it canceled. Admittedly, it sounds a little like career suicide. Okay, it sounds a lot like career suicide. But I am arguing for a boycott until the following demand is met.

No more left-wing celebrity articles. No. More.

I usually listen to podcasts while I am writing and have the TV on mute so I can see if anything interesting is developing on the national scene. And I am abandoning the podcasts and carefully curating what I see on other sites because I am sick and tired, as in vomit-in-my-shoes sick, of popular culture. If one more podcast or website tries to air a clip or tell me about The View, Alyssa Milano needing therapy over Twitter, or “Ye,” I’m going to… Well, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve got books. Maybe I’ll just catch up on my reading until 2024.

The latest example of Hollywood tomfoolery is director James Cameron. Cameron is known for making movies about killer cyborgs, shipwrecks, and blue aliens. According to the Post Millennial, Cameron says that it is time for men to purge themselves of testosterone to put a halt to toxic masculinity. And of course, we’re all aware of James Cameron’s groundbreaking work in hormone therapy.

It was fun for a while, and sure, we need a break from the hard news now and then. But it’s time to stop the constant flow of irrelevant celebs. The national I.Q. is already on life-support. It can’t take much more.

Modern-day celebrities are the equivalent of that kid who sat in the back of the class in elementary school making fart noises with his armpits and belching in your ear after claiming he wanted to tell you a secret. They do it for the attention, and every time someone gives them the slightest bit of credibility because they make their living in front of or behind a camera or parade their backsides in the name of fashion, they will only come back with the rest pigeons for more breadcrumbs.

But we don’t care. We don’t give an f-word. See that jar in the photo below? That’s the jar in which I keep my f-words. It’s empty. I don’t have an f-word to give, even if I look under the couch cushions.

These people are not doctors, nurses, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, or soldiers. They contribute nothing to society and live only to see their names on the web so they can feel like someone remembers them or cares. They don’t understand you and could not care less about you. They are qualified to do nothing except be famous or formerly famous.

“Ye” needs help. Milano needs to take a job at Denny’s and live the life of an actual American for a change. If Cameron wants to see a better world, he has loads of money and time. How many people could he feed, and how many people could get help with actual healthcare with that kind of cash? The ladies of The View need to take a nice, long vacation on an island with loads of free Chardonnay and Xanax. Then they need to come back and work at Denny’s with Milano.

But for the love of God, conservative media, please stop trying to make us eat this stuff. It’s the Christmas season; have a heart.