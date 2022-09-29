VICE Documentary Producer Tries to Sympathize With Sex Offender, Gets the Eggplant Treatment

The left-leaning basic-cable channel VICE produced a documentary that tried to take a sympathetic look at those poor convicted sex offenders who are simply trying to re-integrate back into the peaceful society they have violated. Here is a trailer for the show:

Sex offenders are spending years in prison beyond their sentence because of laws designed to keep the public safe. @alicehines investigates what happens when these laws are ruled unconstitutional, and whether everyone deserves a second chance.https://t.co/SsPipU7Yd6 pic.twitter.com/SAW835f71u — VICE News (@VICENews) September 22, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! Leftists coddle “certain” sex offenders. The Loudoun County, Va., school board protected a 14-year-old “trans” boy who raped a girl at school. New York City’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg gave a 30-day sentence to a man who raped a teen relative. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson has a history of lenient sentences against sex offenders, even those who have brutally violated children. Tell me again how the Democrats support women; I’m confused.

One scene focuses on a seemingly resolute sex offender name Asheef, who is looking forward to turning his life around and becoming a productive member of society.

“Like, we all out here in this world, and we all gotta make it happen and ain’t nothing stopping me so like, I’m very hopeful and confident,” the seemingly reformed sex fiend claims in the video below.

Now watch the brief scene and enjoy the punchline!

Vice tried to make a sympathy piece about reintegrating sex offenders into society and it ended with this lol pic.twitter.com/5ZDJSXzbSQ — fullmetal (@jenbrained) September 28, 2022

Related: NYC Rapist Gets 30-Day Sentence, Then Goes on Vile Sex-Assault Rampage, Thanks to Commie DA Alvin Bragg

He did what? That didn’t take long. Asheef seemed so determined to reform himself and be a better person.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 67% of released sex offenders will be re-arrested within nine years for committing one crime or another. Men who sexually assault boys have the highest recidivism rate of any other sex offender.

But wait: there’s more! VICE went on camera to discuss Asheef’s “eggplant emoji” pic transgression.

This was the follow up: pic.twitter.com/RndVMMBYVO — Jeffe Besos (@jeffebesos) September 28, 2022

“This seemed like an important fact to note about Asheef, who is a complex person. And this is part of his complexity,” the correspondent said.

FREE-WILLY-O-RAMA! A study shows that most men who send d*ck pics are narcissists.

Since when are sexual predators “complex”? What is the “complexity” involved in a convicted sex offender sending an unsolicited picture of his crank to a TV producer trying to garner sympathy for said sex offender?

Maybe… maybe… some sex offenders don’t deserve sympathy or the chance to return to society. Thanks to VICE for proving that point.