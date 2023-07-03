Is the Long-Awaited Mass Backlash to Transgender Ideology Finally Here?

Let’s survey the state of the unraveling Social Justice™ left, specifically its failing LGBTQ+++™ social engineering project.

On the gender ideology front, within the “intersectional feminist” coalition, we have the growing chasm between so-called “trans-exclusionary radical feminists” (TERFs) — comprised of fronthole (a literal term used by transgender activists) women — and LGBTQ+++™ ideologues. For example, I’ve previously documented elsewhere the now years-old ongoing scandal involving feminist Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, a former heroine to the left, going to rhetorical war against transgender ideology.

Street scuffles between TERFs and transgenders are now common sights in London, New York, Melbourne, and everywhere in between where third-wave feminist doctrine has taken hold. The most prevalent fault lines between the two factions are issues like transgenders being granted access to women’s sports, the use of demeaning terms like “bonus hole” to describe women’s body parts, etc.

Last week, a Canadian man entered a university classroom where a “gender studies” class was underway, inquired as to the nature of the course, then proceeded to stab three people, including the professor.

Muslims in the West have apparently had quite enough of the gender ideology degeneracy.

Parents from the city of Alberta, Christians and Muslims, took to the streets to express their opposition to the imposition of LGBT ideology on their children in educational institutions. pic.twitter.com/IEuKsk6D6G — Viktoriya Samarina (@viktoriyarus34) June 27, 2023

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Muslims have by and large become Reaganite conservatives or anything of the sort. It just means that their deeply held religious sensibilities are just as offended by this postmodern hogwash as a Christian or even a secular atheist who subscribes to biological reality would be.

As PJ Media’s Lincoln Brown covered recently, this somewhat surprising inter-religious coalition against the transgender indoctrination of children has forced the left to grapple with its nonsensical smear, often repeated uncritically in the corporate state media, of anyone opposed to the sexualization of children as a “white supremacist.”

“This issue has unfortunately put — does put some… Muslim families on the same side of an issue as white supremacists and outright bigots… I would not put you in the same category as those folks, although, you know, it’s complicated because they’re falling on the same side of this particular issue,” remarked Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink, a Democrat in a city where one such anti-trans indoctrination protest was conducted by Muslims.

Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink says Muslim families are on the same side as white supremacists, because they care about their kids. Kristin Mink will get voted out next election. Guaranteed.pic.twitter.com/XRwquWMvzh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 8, 2023

Outside of the West, where Social Justice™ transgenderism has been exported by the United States and the broader West to the Third World, hostility to the various social engineering schemes has apparently grown. Uganda, for instance, recently set a new precedent by brazenly rejecting the LGBTQ+++™ neo-colonialism project to make everyone and everything gay and trans. Previously, such a public and hedge-free rejection of Washington edicts, dependent as countries like Uganda are on so-called “development aid,” would have been unfathomable.

However, for its part, the corporate state seems intent on doubling down on its extreme biological denialism and related social engineering, rather than reassessing its strategy and moving forward more tactfully

The ideology of the left is totalitarian in this sense; there is no room allotted for strategic maneuvering. The modus operandi is warp-speed, scorched-Earth assimilation of the population it controls into the transgender cult. Like a cornered animal, the more resistance it encounters — the more it feels its project’s viability is threatened — the more aggressive it becomes. So we can expect to see more fireworks coming up.

But its descent into irrelevance as a culture-making force appears to be nigh.