The Morning Briefing: Please Welcome to the Main Stage—YOUR Republican Dumpster Fire!

This is certainly fun, isn’t it?

I’ve seen a lot of internecine squabbles in the Republican party in my decades of activism, but that mess yesterday was really something different. The unceremonious end to Kevin McCarthy’s brief tenure as Speaker of the House offered almost nothing to like, unless you’re a fan of drama for drama’s sake.

It should be noted up front that I like everything about what the Freedom Caucus stands for. The members of it are singing my song. Unfortunately, I get the feeling that all they’re ever capable of doing is singing louder. At some point it becomes shrieking rather than singing, distorted well past the point of when the original meaning of the song can be conveyed.

I also don’t think that there are any good guys in this family feud.

McCarthy failed to learn Rule #1: Don’t trust the Democrats. He knew that if he brokered a deal for a temporary funding bill that Matt Gaetz would come after him. McCarthy apparently thought that some of his new Democrat friends from the stopgap resolution would vote to table Gaetz’s motion to vacate.

Oops.

The timing here was unfortunate. Gaetz is an ego-driven blunt object and it’s impossible to figure out if he thought beyond getting this wish of his. Only a Republican could come up with the idea to team with Democrats to punish a Republican for teaming with Democrats.

Paula asks a question that popped into a lot of people’s heads as soon as McCarthy announced that he wasn’t interested in another round with the gavel:

Gaetz got a win, but at what cost? Sure, he’ll raise a lot of campaign money from this—he’s already sending out emails and asking for money on Fox News— but is there a plan going forward? Of course not. The two congressmen whose names have been bandied about as potential House speakers—Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Steve Scalise (La.)—both spoke on behalf of McCarthy ahead of the vote and then voted to keep him as speaker. McCarthy announced tonight that he will not seek reelection as speaker. Gaetz stated emphatically that he doesn’t want the job. At publishing time, Scalise had sort of thrown his hat into the ring, and some are floating Trump as the next speaker, but none of that will be sorted out quickly.

Gaetz may soon regret focusing the spotlight on himself. There are a lot of people who hope they can run him out of town on ethics charges. They’re no doubt more resolved than ever to go after Gaetz now.

More on the timing: over at Townhall, Matt Vespa has a post about the negative stories that the Dems got to sweep under the rug yesterday during the matinee production of Gaetz’s Folly. Here’s Matt’s conclusion:

Also, the Biden impeachment inquiry and overall investigation are in limbo now. Again, I’m not so sure blowing up the spot with no plan is the way to go. The ‘I don’t like this person’ mindset isn’t productive here.

Once more, I am on board with most of what the Freedom Caucus wants. I don’t see how they’re going to get it because of what happened yesterday. There are a lot of people who think some good will come of it. They can’t explain how, but they’re sure of it. I’d wager that most of them are relatively new to conservative politics.

Here was something I tweeted yesterday after McCarthy was given the boot:

Look, I like what the Freedom Caucus stands for, but at some point, it needs to learn to be more than just the Tantrum Caucus. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) October 3, 2023

I stand by that. Let’s win some spending wars. Let’s also realize that, as Schlichter points out in his latest VIP at Townhall, the party with the four-seat majority can’t govern like it has a 60-seat majority.

Just think things through, is that too much to ask?

Yeah, probably.

