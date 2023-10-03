Iran, Venezuela, and Syria to Build Oil Refinery

As the Biden administration continues to gut and disable the energy industry in the United States, three countries are continuing to get serious about oil–namely, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela. The three nations have come together to build a new oil refinery in Homs, Syria.

Breitbart, citing a report from Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, said that the three countries have come together to build the refinery, which, when fully functional, will produce an estimated 140,000 barrels per day. That output should provide a boost to the Syrian government, which is currently led by Bashar Assad. Iran says it has studies showing that the Homs area has unmet fuel needs that would be alleviated by the refinery. At the moment, it is not known if the oil will be extracted from domestic sources or Venezuela. Jalil Salari, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, confirmed the move on Sunday. Breitbart said the Middle East Monitor reported that Salari’s remarks came from Iran’s Fars News Agency, a state-sponsored outlet. Also of note from Breitbart:

Venezuela has been as persistent an ally to both nations as they have been to each other. Its warm relations with Iran are a result of late socialist dictator Hugo Chávez cultivating a friendship with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that has led to both countries routinely defending each other at the United Nations and other venues when confronted on their atrocious human rights records and jointly calling for the removal of sanctions.

And what country is not producing or refining oil? If you guessed the United States of America, you’re our winner for the day. Unfortunately, we are all losers in this outing.

The ground-level environmental activists are true believers. So much so that while the U.S. is literally turning off the lights and shutting down the industries that make life here possible, they honestly believe that it is all for the best even if other countries that aren’t giving the environment or human rights a second thought continue to ramp up production. It does not occur to these people that there is serious money changing hands in the United States for technology that is showing itself to be expensive and, in many cases, unreliable. And countries like China are perfectly content to belch that hated carbon into the atmosphere. But the grassroots environmental crowd has always powered itself on emotion and immediate gratification Those people are passionate and dedicated. You have to give them that.

On the other hand, I should be past trying to understand why our government is so eager to let other countries, many of which do not have any U.S. interests in mind, to put it likely, surpass our country and put our people at risk. To a certain degree, I understand the climate disconnect. And to a much greater degree, I understand the greed and avarice that come with so much money that is either laundered or used for various donations and subsequent favors. At the risk of sounding naive (and I, of all people, should know better), one would think that at a certain level, the progressives understand that the country is at risk because of their energy policies. And some of them may be that dense. Or they don’t care since they are under the impression that a weakened America will not be a problem to people in their position. And they may be right. At least for now.