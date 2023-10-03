Amidst Migrant Crisis, NYC Mayor Touts Increased Abortion Services

New York City is in chaos amidst the resource-draining illegal migrant crisis, but Mayor Eric Adams is focused on the important things, like expanding abortion services. You might have a criminal illegal camping on your lawn, but at least you can receive telehealth aid in killing your baby!

Adams began his Oct. 2 announcement by babbling about “human rights,” which don’t seem to include any rights for unborn babies. He mourned the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which simply sent the abortion issue back to the states. “[We] immediately stated from day one we were not going to sit on our hands or sit back and just say woe is me, we said why not me,” Adams rambled. If only he were so proactive about solving the migrant crisis.

The Democrat mayor went on to assert, “Access to safe, legal abortion care is the cornerstone of public health…we know that restricting access to abortion is simply about controlling women’s bodies, their choices, and their freedoms.” Adams didn’t care quite so much about people’s rights over their bodies during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when New York City had draconian masking and vaccination mandates. I guess it’s only “my body my choice” when another human’s body is involved (an unvaccinated person’s or a baby’s).

Adams went on to enthuse about how you can now have a medical appointment, order abortion pills, and abort your baby all while cozily ensconced on your sofa:

After the decision, we immediately signed six bills into law that ensured that reproductive rights and freedoms are protected in New York City. We launched the Abortion Access Hub to confidentially refer callers to abortion care; and, in a first in the country, we rolled out no cost medication abortion care at the city sexual health clinics, becoming the first Health Department in the country to do so. Today I am proud to announce another first for our city government: access to abortion care will now be available through telehealth visits provided by New York City Health + Hospitals. Beginning this week, people in New York City seeking abortion care will be able to speak to a New York state licensed healthcare professional by video or by phone from the comfort of their home– a tough decision is made in the comfort of your environment in your home. And if you are clinically eligible, that provider would be able to prescribe abortion medication that will be delivered to your New York City address within days.

The New York City Health + Hospitals Virtual Express Care service will provide abortion telehealth services every day of the week for twelve hours a day, starting at 9 a.m., Adams stated.

There are two very important points here, it seems to me. The first is the fact that NYC is drowning under the flood of illegal aliens pouring into the city. The updated financial estimate is that New York City (a sanctuary city) will spend $12 billion it can’t afford on illegals in the next three fiscal years. In fact, as PJ Media’s Rick Moran reported, NYC will have to cut up to 15% of its budget to pay for illegals! Even Adams whined in April that the migrant flood had “destroyed” the city. In August, legal migrants staged protests at a neighborhood park that was turned into a migrant camp. It’s a total disaster.

Related: The Bluster and Demise of Sanctuary Cities

My second point is that Adams, like most other politicians, does not address the facts that abortion kills a baby, and that evidence shows it is terrible for women, too.

In 2011, psychologist Dr. Priscilla Coleman cited multiple studies to make the argument that abortion is tied to an increased risk of mental health issues. A 2019 study found that women who get abortions have a higher depression risk, even if the pregnancies were unwanted. In fact, women who aborted unwanted babies “had a 94% higher risk of subsequent suicidal thoughts than women without a history of abortion. They were also 270% more likely to report subsequent alcohol abuse or dependence.” Not only that, there’s evidence that abortion just adds to the trauma of rape victims.

People who support women should be helping them obtain resources and healthcare to have their babies, not enabling them to make a harmful decision like abortion. Why is Adams expanding abortion services when he should be focusing on the migrant crisis?