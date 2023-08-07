Law and Disorder: Legal Migrants Protest Illegal Aliens Living in Brooklyn Park

Woke New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has caused perfectly understandable anger as illegal aliens flood into his “sanctuary city.” Legal immigrants to the U.S. are so upset that they staged protests at a Brooklyn Park that has turned into a migrant camp.

Ying Tan, a Republican running for the 43rd City Council district, is among the residents furious at the results of sanctuary city policies. “As first-generation immigrants, we understand that everybody comes here to go for a better life but this is not fair for the taxpayers of New York City,” she said.

The neighborhood recreation center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, has transformed into a migrant camp for “men from Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru, and Venezuela who were released into the U.S. at the southern border,” Breitbart reported August 7.

[T]his week, Adams’ office has started building a migrant mega-shelter on Randall’s Island that is set to disrupt children’s soccer leagues. The shelter will eventually hold 2,000 border crossers and illegal aliens. Since the spring of last year, more than 95,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City — often with no ties to the area, no prospects for working or housing, and no means to provide for themselves.

“This is our park, not some migrant shelter!!!” one sign said.

New York, Chicago, and other sanctuary cities have been overwhelmed as they suddenly have to live up to their unrealistic, woke virtue-signaling on immigration.

As noted above, Adams announced today that taxpayer money would be funding a tent city on NYC’s Randall’s Island. Up to 57,000 migrants are living in NYC, Fox News reported. “As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night,” Adams whined. Maybe he should have considered that aspect of being a sanctuary city before now.

“We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and New York state for their partnership in opening this new humanitarian relief center and covering the costs, and we need more of the same from all levels of government,” Adams added. He really should have thanked NY taxpayers, who are footing the bill.

Voters who put Democrats in power have no grounds for complaint here, but New Yorkers who didn’t vote for this migrant crisis are suffering unfairly from woke policies. And legal immigrants who spent years getting to America and earning citizenship are also disadvantaged by this system. Government resources are poured out for migrants who break the laws, not those who follow the laws. Ah, to camp in America.