You Won’t Believe How Much LGBTQ Content Disney Produced Last Year

On Tuesday, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) released its annual “Studio Responsibility Index” which tracks how much LGBTQ content various movie studios are pumping out each year. Of all the studios, in 2022, Disney topped them all.

Advertisement

That’s right. Disney.

“Walt Disney Studios included LGBTQ characters in all five of its Disney theatrical releases. While the LGBTQ representation in some films was groundbreaking in kids and family spaces, such as Lightyear and Strange World, other films’ inclusion was more minor, such as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and other Marvel properties,” GLAAD writes in its summary of Disney.

In recent years, Disney has faced criticism for its approach to addressing LGBTQ+ themes in its content for children. Long gone are the days when parents could feel confident that Disney would protect the innocence of children, rather than introduce them to concepts of sexuality under the guise of “inclusivity.” But the problem is apparently much worse than you ever expected.

By GLAAD’s count, Disney released 59 films last year, 24 of which they designated as “LGBTQ inclusive.”

What exactly makes a film “LGBTQ inclusive?” Here are the criteria that GLAAD uses:

The film contains a character that is identifiably lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or queer. That character must not be solely or predominantly defined by their sexual orientation or gender identity (i.e. they are comprised of the same sort of unique character traits commonly used to differentiate straight/cisgender characters from one another). The LGBTQ character must be tied to the plot in such a way that the character’s removal would have a significant effect, meaning the character is not there to simply provide colorful commentary, paint urban authenticity, or set up a punchline. The character must matter. The LGBTQ character’s story must not be outwardly offensive (avoids defaulting to well-known tropes or stereotypes with no further development). In films with multiple LGBTQ characters, at least one character must pass this point for the film to pass the test.

Advertisement

That’s exactly the kind of content we all want from Disney! … said no one ever.

And Disney wonders why they’ve had so many flops, and why they’ve been losing billions of dollars. If Disney does understand why, they don’t care, because they want the accolades from groups like GLAAD that come with grooming children for the LGBTQ cult. Even if their audiences aren’t interested.

Related: ‘I Literally Look Like Minnie Mouse!’: Disney Partners With Crossdressing TikTok Star to Push Girls’ Apparel

Sadly, GLAAD knows the power they have over movie studios, pressuring them to push this grooming content on children.

“Over the last decade, the percentage of LGBTQ-inclusive films grew by 50 percent, or 1.5 times, in large part due to GLAAD’s annual study, alongside work with studio leadership and creatives,” writes GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “We know that the stories told in those films have been an inextricable part of a culture-shift seen and experienced by the LGBTQ community with support for LGBTQ people and acceptance at an all-time high.”

Advertisement

It’s all part of the plan to groom your children.