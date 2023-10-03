'Batman' Star Robert Pattinson, Worth $100M, Has Anxiety Over Lack of Job Security

Hollywood celebrities seem to live in their own separate version of reality, completely disconnected from the one the rest of humanity occupies. “Batman” star Robert Pattinson put this reality on full display with a comment he recently made about feeling anxiety due to a lack of job security in the entertainment industry. Keep in mind, this is a man who is worth $100 million. Read that a second time and then imagine what that amount of money would look like in single dollar bills stacked in a bank vault.

Advertisement

Pattinson’s remark is disrespectful to everyday American citizens, many of whom spend hard-earned cash to go to the movies and watch actors like Pattinson for a little escape from the daily grind. Talk about being out of touch.

According to Breitbart News, Pattinson said the lack of job security in the picture business, as they used to call it long, long ago in Hollywood, gives actors the feeling they might “spend the vast majority” of their lives “unemployed and desperate.”

Welcome to adulthood.

“I’m constantly thinking that you’re just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you’re a total failure. I think that’s just what life is,” Pattinson said during an interview with comic Jordan Firstman of the aptly titled “Interview” magazine.

“If Robert Pattinson is saying that, there is no hope for anyone to ever be satisfied,” Firstman responded.

The actor, most well known for his role in the “Twilight” film series, then explained that the reason he has this battle with anxiety is because of how unpredictable the film industry can be. He then stated that an actor could potentially be unemployed for as long as three months at a time before landing a sweet-paying gig. And that cycle could repeat itself over and over again. Of course, Pattinson is leaving out the part where successful actors such as himself make millions of dollars per role and can play several roles a year, while the average American brings home $60,575 in that same amount of time.

Advertisement

“I feel like you’re specifically at a maximum most of the time you’re doing a job and you’re employed for three months. That’s the most stressful thing in the world,” the actor continued during the conversation.

Related: After Police Show Up at Her House, Britney Spears Speaks Out About Viral Knife Video

Later on, Pattinson revealed what really gets him juiced to get on board a project he believes in: “I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a shitty script or the director’s a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons.”

“You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best,” Robert Pattinson explained.

He then stated he’s absolutely a-okay with taking long breaks and not being considered super relevant in the industry, believing that if a thespian is too relevant they might “burn out and die early.” He confessed that no drug is as addicting as relevancy. “I think you can have a moment of relevancy every two years, and that’s the best way to do it,” the star stated. “The people that are relevant all the time, it’s no way to live.”

“The pandemic was my first taste of relevancy, and it’s such an addictive drug. I’ve done almost every drug, and nothing hits like relevancy,” Pattinson revealed. “But when it goes away, the withdrawals are crazy.”

Advertisement

Well, now it all makes sense. No wonder Pattinson is so out of touch with reality. He’s a druggie.

You’ll just have to excuse me, Mr. Pattinson, if I don’t cry a river over your predicament. I mean, if you think you have it rough, imagine a normal person who works 40 hours a week — usually a lot more than that — and lives paycheck to paycheck. These people face the possibility of being laid off or fired every single day, knowing if that happens, they could lose everything.

And yet, actors and celebrities in Hollywood are legitimately convinced they know the better path forward for the country, which is why they craft progressive propaganda to try and convince us to adopt their values and vote for their candidates.

Hard pass for me, dawg.