The Morning Briefing: AI Wants to Make Us Regret It Sooner Rather Than Later

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sophrenda rather enjoyed the feeling of euphoria she got after helping a neighbor properly Bedazzle a pair of chaps.

I have been very casually reading about advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for several years. While I’ve never taken a deep dive into learning a lot about it, I have maintained a genuine interest that bordered on fascination with the subject. The dire warnings about what AI could become never phased me much.

Now that AI is exploding much faster than I thought it would, there’s a creep factor that is making me regret not being a little more phased.

We’ve had a couple of posts here in the last few days that have highlighted some of the more annoying aspects of AI. The first was one that Ben wrote over the weekend:

When the government sets about to marry its limitless appetite for social control with the seemingly limitless computing power of artificial intelligence, the end result is destined to be Orwell’s “thoughtcrime” – a concept that was once exclusively in the domain of speculative fiction — becoming reality. Life imitates art, it seems. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has reportedly been partnering with an AI tech firm called Fivecast to deploy social media surveillance software that, according to its proprietor, purportedly detects “problematic” emotions of social media users and subsequently reports them to law enforcement for further action.

Great. The government is using technology to create its own “red flag law” situation and it gets to be the arbiter of who gets flagged.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG?!?!?

They didn’t even bother to buy us dinner and lull us into a sense of complacency; they just went straight to Big Brother Land.

In the best of times, this would be problematic if you’re on the libertarian/conservative side of things. It’s more frightening now that the Left hasn’t been at all shy about defining “problematic” as, “anyone who doesn’t agree with us.”

Stephen Green’s latest column likens the future of AI to the horror movie “Human Centipede.” If you are unfamiliar with the movie, be thankful. Stick with Mr. Green’s reader-friendly description and don’t pollute your digital life with any kind search for it.

From Stephen’s column:

“Garbage in, garbage out” (GIGO) was one of the very first computer terms I ever learned, a way of saying that the results you get out of a computer are only as good as the data you put into it. But because of the way AI works — “large language models” is much more accurate than “AI” — the systems are actually creating, out of thin air, the bad data that generates garbage outputs. The AI/LLM version of GIGO is “generative inbreeding,” according to Louis Rosenberg in a new Venture Beat report. That’s what happens — just like with people and animals — when “members of a population reproduce with other members who are too genetically similar.” Rosenberg writes that “recent studies suggest that generative inbreeding could break AI systems, causing them to produce worse and worse artifacts over time, like making a photocopy of a photocopy of a photocopy.”

Consider some of the awful AI-generated content that’s already become so prevalent on social media and many “news” sites. There really is a lot of garbage out there. Now, AI/LLM will be taking that garbage to make more garbage. It’s like taking a lot of aluminum to a recycling center only to have them mix it with plastic, cover it in horse dung, and throw it in a landfill anyway.

As VodkaPundit points out, a lot of the “garbage in” is leftist garbage. Imagine the progressive glee when AI-generated curricula can both indoctrinate and make the kids even dumber than the current public education model.

This could get out of hand so quickly that a HAL 9000-type malfunction might be welcomed.

Stephen mentions that he’s “no technophobe,” in his column. Neither am I. In fact, he and I have talked about this on more than one occasion. I’m equal parts, “This is going to be awesome!” and “Yeah, the robot overlords will soon be goose-stepping through the streets.” As long as that balance is there, I’m good. AI is trying to make it more precarious every day though.

Oh, shout out to the readers from yesterday’s comments who hopped on their pedantic ponies to suggest to everyone that, as a native of the Sonoran Desert, I haven’t figured out how best to cool my own home when it’s 111 degrees outside.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Shelter cat giving a massage to a blind dog.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DTJDFmoNDx — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 28, 2023

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Gross: AI Is Turning Into ‘The Human Centipede’

Biden Fail: Hungary Providing Shelter for 250 Maui Families

Colorado Dems Go Full Commie, Choose Open Marxist Who Calls for Cultural Revolution for State House Seat

The Latest Juicy Nugget in the Biden Bribery Scandal

#FeelGoodStory. The Most Satisfying Thing You’ll See This Month: Rangers Demolish Loathsome Climate Activists’ Roadblock

A Tale of Three Women

The Woke Bazaar

Segregation Makes a Comeback: Florida Elementary School Holds Assembly About Black Students’ Test Scores Only

Central Bank Gold Demand Hits Record High, U.S. Petrodollar on Deathbed?

Here’s Proof That Trump’s Trials Are Election Interference

Townhall Mothership

KA-CHING. Here’s How Much the Trump Campaign Has Raised Since Mugshot

CNN Has Quite the Take on a President Who’s Spent 40% of His Time in Office on Vacation

#RIP. ‘Joe the Plumber’ Has Died

Riley Gaines Claps Back at State Senator Who Suggested She’s a ‘Sore Loser’

Chicago news crew robbed at gunpoint while covering armed robbery

Cam&Co. New York AG appeals “red flag” rejections

University to arm campus cops despite student objections

Mina’s World was a leftist coffee shop destroyed by leftist ideology

New York is bankrupting itself with migrant shelters

#SpokesDitzAlert. Doocy Time returns to the White House briefing room as KJP says, “Maybe I didn’t miss you so much”

RNC Passes Powerful ‘Return to Excellence in American Voting’ Resolution, Demands Election Security

Finally Back From Vacation, Joe Biden Puts on a Clinic of Senility at the White House

President Restraining Order. Biden Has More Creepy Touchy-Feely Moments With Children During School Visit

Diversity teacher writes about wanting to ‘burn things down’ that aren’t equitable

Chuck Schumer just admitting the truth behind ‘The Inflation Reduction Act”

‘NOT the hero, babes, you’re the VILLAIN’: This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

America Is Facing a Crisis of Lies

This Answer From Ron DeSantis Is Everything

When Fear-Driven Climate Policies Turn Deadly

Court Mandates Wyoming Sorority Welcome 6’2″ “Transgender’ Woman as New Member

Why Can’t Democrats Admit Their (Real) Abortion Position?

Technocrats Now Openly Brag About Using Emotional Manipulation to Promote Climate Hysteria

Around the Interwebz

Lupita Nyong’o & ‘Black Panther’ Co-Stars Remember Chadwick Boseman With Heartwarming Tributes On Anniversary Of His Loss

I just have a little gas. Woman’s mystery illness turns out to be 3-inch snake parasite in her brain

Is It a Super Blue Moon or a Blue Supermoon?

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

VodkaPundit’s “…photocopy of a photocopy of a photocopy,” quote made me think of this.