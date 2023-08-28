Segregation Makes a Comeback: Florida Elementary School Holds Assembly About Black Students' Test Scores Only

When you hear the word “segregation,” it likely conjures images dating from the Jim Crow era that depict water fountains saying “Whites Only” or bathrooms and diner counters sporting similar signs. You likely wouldn’t think of seeing or hearing of such a practice in the modern era, not post-Civil Rights movement. Surely we’ve progressed beyond that, right? Well, think again, dear reader, because it seems segregation is making a comeback.

According to a report from TheBlaze, a teacher and principal employed by a Florida public school were handed an extreme disciplinary measure so severe one has to wonder how they will ever recover, and by that I mean a paid vacation, er, leave, after parents discovered the school went full Jim Crow and held an assembly where black students were segregated from the rest of the population to chat about how badly they did on testing.

This just goes to show you that even in a great state run by a fairly diehard conservative governor and state government, public education has been so corrupted by liberal ideology that it still resembles a bacteria-infested toilet bowl.

So who is guilty of bringing back segregation? It has to be those awful racist Hitler-wannabe Republicans, right? Wrong. As has proven to be the case historically, hardcore left-wingers are the ones who champion the reinstitution of segregation.

The assembly was held just a few days ago at Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County, Fla. The so-called “educators” involved in the shenanigans proceeded to yank black fourth- and fifth-graders out of the overall student population and plopped them down in presentations that were allegedly supposed to address those who scored less than a three.

However, Jason Wheeler, the Flagler Schools coordinator of communications, clarified that only black students attended the presentations, regardless of how they scored on tests.

According to TheBlaze:

At the assembly, school officials attempted to encourage students to participate actively in school so as to improve their performance on tests. To up the stakes, they even challenged students to compete against one another in math and English and language arts, promising that the winners of the competition would then receive a free meal from McDonald’s. The presenters also reportedly warned students that those who perform poorly in school and do not go to college often end up in jail or shot. Despite the dire warning about the possible consequences of poor academic performance, the PowerPoint shown to students was rife was grammatical errors. “AA have underperform on standardized assessment for the last past 3 years,” one line read. Many have speculated that “AA” stands for “African Americans,” though the district has not clarified the meaning of the acronym. In any case, some of the students who attended the presentation insisted that they have not “underperform[ed].” One girl, who claimed to be an A and B student, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal: “I don’t think they pulled us in for our test scores. I think they pulled us in for our race and because they just wanted to congratulate all the other students and not us. Our test scores were really good, but they made it look like our test scores were not good at all and other students tested higher.”

The mother of the student, Jacinda Arrington, gave the statement two thumbs up before going on to say, in no uncertain terms, that school officials gushing apologies like a burst pipe in State Farm Arena was not at all going to reduce her blood pressure, because she’s still blowing her stacks over the whole situation. Rightfully so. Her kid was singled out for the color of her skin, something liberals like to brag doesn’t happen within their own ranks. That doesn’t seem to be entirely accurate.

“I feel like justice is needed to be served in this situation,” the mother stated, “because at the end of the day, they segregated our 8- to 12-year-olds in 2023, and that’s a despicable action for me.”

Officials working for the school district have attempted to smooth things over by offering apology after apology. “The district does not, does not support in any way the activity that took place at Bunnell Elementary School,” Flagler County Board Chairwoman Cheryl Massaro said during a press conference that was held last Thursday. “To the parents and students affected by these actions of the Flagler County community, we make no excuses but extend our apology, all of our apology.”

LaShakia Moore, the Interim superintendent, said there was no excuse for the students being segregated before going on to apologize once again. She also revealed the district is conducting an ongoing investigation into the situation. She said representatives would be hosting a forum Tuesday that will include members from several groups, including the African-American Mentoring Program and the NAACP, at which they will discuss strategies to help improve test scores for all students.

Donelle Evensen, the school’s principal, along with teacher Anthony Hines, have been placed on paid leave. Evensen took over the top position at the school a few weeks prior to the incident, having served as the assistant principal. She won an award for her performance last year.

“In speaking with Mrs. Evensen, it is clear there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach. However, sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside the box,’ you forget why the box is there,” Moore went on to say in a statement concerning the principal’s actions. Not long after, Moore put out a video where she said that students should never be segregated according to the color of their skin.

While Evensen is enjoying a paid vacation for helping to promote the cause of segregation and further fostering racism in America’s educational system, her own vice principal, Cari McGee, is now sitting in the captain’s chair, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the school.