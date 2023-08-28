The Latest Juicy Nugget in the Biden Bribery Scandal

The evidence that Hunter Biden was selling influence with his father’s full knowledge and participation is already quite substantial. Between bank records, paid FBI informants, IRS whistleblowers, witness testimony, and heck, even Joe Biden’s own braggadocio over the firing of Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin, it’s frankly shocking that Biden hasn’t already been forced out of the 2024 election.

And yet, there are more pieces to this puzzle, making the picture even clearer. It turns out that Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry mere weeks before Shokin was fired in 2016, according to a report from Fox News:

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired on March 29, 2016, less than four weeks after Archer met with Kerry at the State Department in Washington, D.C., according to a State Department email. “Devon Archer coming to see S today at 3:00pm – need someone to meet/greet him at C Street,” reads the redacted email on March 2, 2016, which was previously released via the Freedom of Information Act. Fox News Digital can confirm that “S” refers to Kerry, based on multiple other email communications. However, it is unclear what Archer and Kerry discussed at the meeting or whether Burisma came up in conversation. At the time of the meeting, Archer and Hunter Biden had been sitting on the board of Burisma for about two years, and then-Vice President Joe Biden had recently wrapped up a trip to Ukraine where he threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukrainian officials didn’t fire Shokin, claiming he was too lax on prosecuting corruption. When the email was first released in 2019, Sens. Grassley, R-Iowa and Johnson, R-Wis., expressed concerns about the meeting and sent a letter to then-Secretary of State Pompeo requesting all records from the meeting in addition to other meeting, including Hunter’s 2015 meeting with Blinken.

As we know from Archer’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Burisma’s leadership called on Hunter Biden, who was sitting on the Burisma board at the time while earning $1 million a year, to help the company, which was under investigation. A call to Washington, D.C., was made two days before Joe Biden visited Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2015 to request that the Obama-Biden administration do what they can to get Shokin fired. Shokin was ultimately fired due to Biden using a $1 billion loan to Ukraine as leverage, under the pretext that Shokin was not doing enough root out corruption. However, a Department of Justice memo from shortly before Biden’s visit indicated that the position of the Obama-Biden administration was that Ukraine had made sufficient progress implementing anti-corruption reforms and deserved the loan—proving that Joe Biden was acting in his own personal interests, not that of the administration.

So, what did Devon Archer and John Kerry discuss? Is it time to bring Archer back in to testify? Perhaps it’s time for John Kerry to testify.