Colorado Dems Go Full Commie, Choose Open Marxist Who Calls for Cultural Revolution for State House Seat

Just in case you have any lingering doubt about what the Democrats plan to inflict upon America, consider the case of Tim Hernández, whom Colorado party apparatchiks have just selected to fill a vacant state House seat in the Denver area. The charming Hernández is an open and proud Marxist, frequently rails against “Whiteness,” and has called for a “FORCEFUL Cultural Revolution.” He is also, of course, a schoolteacher, busy raising up new cadres of Bolsheviks to bring about the revolution he desires. Every Marxist revolution in history has been accompanied by appalling bloodlust; if Hernández ever gets what he wants, Coloradans can’t say they didn’t see it coming.

Fox News reported Monday that Hernández was “selected as a state representative for the Denver area on Saturday by a committee of Democrats tasked with filling the vacant seat after its incumbent, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, was elected to the Denver City Council.” Before that, Comrade Hernández indoctrinated children under the unsuspecting noses of their parents, working at Aurora West Preparatory Academy in the Aurora Public Schools District. He kept this job despite hanging signs in his classroom reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Dismantle White systems.” Or maybe he kept the job because he was so flamboyantly and unapologetically leftist in a heavily leftist area.

Hernández made where he stood abundantly clear when he ranted at a protest about how to bring about the Marxist revolution that apparently everyone present wanted: “We like to compete who knows Marx better, who knows these things better, who’s a Leninist. Listen, all right, I’ll give you a real take on this s—t. Kids don’t care.” He meant that talking Marxism was less important that acting to bring the revolution about:

Yes, it’s important to know theory. But you have to do some practices, you have to get out into the streets. You have to get into your workplace. You have to go to your families. If we are just sitting, talking in an ideological circle, our kids are still going to schools that are underfunded where they are investing more in their failure than in their success. Your [communist] theory will not save you. The revolution…will happen in the hood. It will not be led by who understand Lenin best, it will not be led by the deepest Marxists. The revolution will be led by the people….And I say all of this because I’m a teacher.

Yeah, that’s the scary part. Fox notes that he has “signaled that he was including lessons on communist theory in his classroom.” He recommends that children “be shown the movie ‘A Bug’s Life’ followed by a lesson on ‘proletariat revolution,’ meaning a social revolution in which the working class attempts to overthrow the bourgeoisie.” He boasted at one far-left rally: I tell my students the truth.”

Hernández has also taken to social media to call for a “FORCEFUL cultural revolution wherein we assert the dignity of life for all at the expense of White supremacy.” He added: I am absolutely advocating for a Cultural Revolution where we dismantle individual and systemic White supremacy. We’re talking about Whiteness and White supremacy. And I’m willing to advocate for any form of disruption to it and every manifestation it has.”

Every form of disruption. It doesn’t matter to a fanatical ideologue of this kind that there is actually no systemic white supremacy in the United States. It’s a useful myth to justify the call for revolution, just as the Russian communists wildly exaggerated how oppressive the czars were and then established a regime that was exponentially more authoritarian, inhumane, and violent than the worst czar ever dreamed of being. The worst part of this revolting story, however, is that this individual has not only been given a free hand to indoctrinate children, but is apparently so comfortably within the Democrat Party’s current mainstream that he was chosen to fill a state House seat.

Tim Hernández in the Colorado State House is a veritable poster child for the maladies of our age. Communist regimes the world over have terrorized and murdered their own people and driven their economies off a cliff. There has never been one, ever, anywhere, that made life better for those who had the misfortune to have to endure it. The Colorado Democrats, if they had any modicum of good sense left, would have expelled Tim Hernández from the party, not given him a state House seat.

Now that they have done so, however, at least it’s all out in the open. You want Marxist revolution? You want to be a slave of the all-powerful, all-encompassing, rabidly violent and conscienceless state? Register as a Democrat.