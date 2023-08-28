Here’s Proof That Trump’s Trials Are Election Interference

Earlier this month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed a March 4 trial date for her case against Donald Trump. March 4 also just happens to be the day before Super Tuesday, on which 15 states hold their primaries. However, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp threw cold water on that idea.

So naturally, Obama-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan went ahead and scheduled a start date for Trump’s federal charges (for his alleged crimes between the 2020 election and January 6, 2021) for the exact same day.

Coincidence? Please, don’t make me laugh.

“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal and professional obligations,” Judge Chutkan insisted during the hearing. “Mr. Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule.”

Chutkan rejected both the defense and the prosecution’s proposed dates. Special Counsel Jack Smith had wanted to start on Jan. 2, 2024, and Trump’s lawyers had proposed pushing the trial back to 2026. “You’re not going to get two more years,” Chutkan told the defense. “This case is not going to trial in 2026.”

According to a report from Politico, there is an extraordinary amount of evidence relating to this case.

The bulk of Monday’s hearing in Chutkan’s courtroom focused on the sheer volume of evidence prosecutors have handed over to Trump’s defense team to prepare for the trial: 12.8 million pages or files, drawn from grand jury interviews, the National Archives, the House Jan. 6 select committee’s evidence and Trump’s campaign and PACs. Prosecutors on the team of special counsel Jack Smith indicated that their efforts to provide this information to Trump was “substantially complete” and came in five batches over the last several weeks. They said they had taken extraordinary steps to organize, digitize and annotate the evidence to help facilitate Trump’s ability to prepare for trial.

Because of this, Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, argues that a six-month timeline is insufficient for an adequate defense, and the legal team “will not be able to provide adequate representation” based on that timeframe. But Chutkan, (who, I remind you, was appointed by Barack Obama) couldn’t have cared less, saying the “objection is noted for the record” but she would not consider a revised timeline.

Politico notes that Lauro “grew heated” at times, insisting it would be impossible to be ready without years to prepare. In addition to the 12.8 million pages of evidence, there are more than 250 government witnesses. “This is an enormous, overwhelming task,” he explained.

Joe Biden previously stated he would use the power of the government to stop Donald Trump from becoming president again. As Trump has said, these cases are election interference, plain and simple. Biden got a partisan left-wing prosecutor to come up with a weak case, and now an Obama-appointed judge has set a ridiculous date that not only interferes with the 2024 election but puts Trump’s legal team at a significant tactical disadvantage.

Do you really need more proof that these cases are meant to thwart Trump’s efforts to win back the White House?

