Court Mandates Wyoming Sorority Welcome 6'2" "Transgender' Woman as New Member

It’s a glorious day for Diversity™. A judge in the Wyoming District Court, Alan Johnson, has effectively mandated that a local sorority admit a man posing as a woman to its ranks.

The local chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) had sued the national organization, the president of the organization, and the diverse LGBTQ+++™ individual, Artemis Langford. But Langford’s hopes of becoming a real sorority girl (on paper) are still alive, thanks to a ruling issued by the court in support of the national organization’s top-down mandate that all member chapters admit transgenders.

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

A sorority at the University of Wyoming will be forced to accommodate a 6’2 trans-identified male after the State’s District Court rejected a suit brought by six of the female members. Women from Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sued the national leadership of their sorority after expressing discomfort with the presence of Artemis Langford. Despite hearing testimony from the women, some of whom stated Langford had “watched” them undress with an erection, Judge Alan Johnson dismissed the case of Westenbroek v. Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity on August 25. Johnson stated that re-defining “woman” to include males was “Kappa Kappa Gamma’s bedrock right as a private, voluntary organization — and one this Court may not invade.”

(I don’t often plug other outlets explicitly, but Reduxx is an excellent TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) publication, meaning it’s not on board with the LGBTQ+++™ ideology. Reduxx is much maligned in the corporate state media, but it deserves support in my estimation. (Yes, first and second-wave feminists birthed the third-wave transgender monster that is now consuming their movement, but at least Reduxx is willing to reverse course.)

A 6'2 trans-identified male will remain at a sorority in Wyoming after a court dismissed a suit brought by 6 of its female members. The women said Artemis Langford had been "watching" them undress in the sorority house, sometimes while erect.https://t.co/k4yJsIbQCD — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 28, 2023

Via the court ruling:

A “woman”, say Plaintiffs, is not a transgender woman. Unadorned, this case condenses to this: who decides whether Langford is a Kappa Kappa Gamma sister? Though given the opportunity to vote this past fall, not the six Plaintiffs. Not KKG’s Fraternity Council. Not even this federal Court. The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit – and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved – Langford. With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define “woman” today. The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted “woman”, otherwise undefined in the nonprofit’s bylaws, expansively; this Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition Plaintiffs urge. Holding that Plaintiffs fail to plausibly allege their derivative, breach of contract, tortious interference, and direct claims, the Court dismisses, without prejudice, Plaintiffs’ causes of action.

“Plaintiffs say” that a transgender woman is not a woman — so says the court, as if that is a controversial statement of fact open for interpretation. Imagine writing that with a straight face in an official court document.

Of course, the issue at hand was not, in fact, whether transgender women are women, and thus — at least this is the court’s position — that issue is not particularly relevant to the case.

But “transgender women” are obviously not the same as actual women, or “biological women,” as trans activists might put it. The indisputable evidence of this fact is that the modifier “transgender” must be applied to describe “transgender women,” which on its face acknowledges that there is something physically, inalterably distinct about this category of “women,” to the extent that they can be called “women.”