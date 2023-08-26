Federal Judge: Parents Can't Opt Children Out of Public School Grooming

The technocratic social engineers have big plans for your children in addition to forcing them to eat ze bugs as their primary protein source on account of something called “climate change.” On Thursday, a federal judge in Maryland ruled that parents do not have the legal right to opt their children out of forced LGBTQ+++™ indoctrination in public schools.

Via Epoch Times:

Parents sued Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland over the lessons after officials revoked their opt-out policy over the large number of opt-out requests. Parents said the failure to provide opt-outs forced them to give up their religious beliefs or seek alternative schooling. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman, though, said the parents had not shown the policy would “result in the indoctrination of their children or otherwise coerce their children to violate or change their religious beliefs.”… Montgomery County officials said in a statement that the school district “remains committed to cultivating an inclusive and welcoming learning environment and creating opportunities where all students see themselves and their families in curriculum materials.

Because this is a federal court ruling, unless it makes its way on appeal to the Supreme Court and the justices there overturn it, this will serve as binding legal precedent nationwide.

Homeschooling is an option, although, anecdotally, every homeschooled kid I’ve ever met personally has been a bit awkward on account of (I speculate) a lack of peer social interaction. Parents should be free to do whatever they want, obviously, but it wouldn’t be my first choice. It also requires at least one parent staying home with the child, which would in turn require a nuclear family and a single breadwinner earning enough to make it work.

Private school can be another option, but the financial burden for that is also not unsubstantial.

So what is a parent to do who relies on a meager income without the resources to do either of the former options? Public school might be the only viable option, but it comes at the cost of subjecting your children to whatever grooming machinations the social engineers conjure up and filter down through education departments at universities and teacher union groomers.

Parents could protest school boards to get them to change their grooming ways, but that’s obviously a brick wall in most jurisdictions. Plus there’s the fact that the DHS under the Brandon entity considers protesting at school boards to be tantamount to domestic terrorism.

But, definitely, defunding the Department of Education and kicking all governing authority over schooling back to the local level would be a great start to fixing this mess.