Teachers' Unions Spend Summer Break Grooming Educators to Groom Children

I have previously written for PJ Media about the National Education Association (NEA) as well as the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) — the two biggest teachers’ unions in the U.S. — and the latter’s butch president, Randi Weingarten. All lobbied the CDC to keep schools closed in perpetuity due to COVID, as well as promoting their various LGBTQ+++™ grooming efforts.

The Defense of Freedom Institute (DFI) report “The AFT’s and the NEA’s Summer of Woke” exposed what teachers’ unions’ groomers were up to during the 2022 annual break from school. “Summer of Woke, The Sequel” reveals that 2023 has been even wilder, particularly as it pertains to inserting “gender ideology” into the classrooms at levels as low as kindergarten.

From “Summer of Woke, The Sequel” (emphasis added):

At its Representative Assembly, the NEA held a “Freedom to Learn” rally against Governor Ron DeSantis’s education policies, which the union called “extremist.” Such “extremist” policies include Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, a modest, reasonable law that prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with students in the third grade and below. The union, through its major publication NEA Today, propagated the misleading “Don’t Say Gay” misnomer for the law and even claimed that prohibiting teachers from discussing sexuality with kindergarteners and primary school age children would harm their mental health. In doing so, the NEA makes two assumptions: first, that teachers, not parents, should have these very sensitive conversations with students; and second, that such discussions benefit students’ mental health. Science suggests otherwise: A long-range study of Gender Identity Disorder in children showed that affirming a child’s claimed “gender identity,” as the union recommends, is likely not what is best for the child—at least 80% of children with gender identity disorder grow out of it by the time they reach adulthood. In addition to its misleading commentary on Florida’s law, the NEA also mischaracterized legislation in Missouri that would prohibit instruction on gender identity and sexuality as being “anti-LGBTQ+.

From the aforementioned NEA Today publication:

Maybe the most alarming figure in recent mental health data is this: Nearly half of young LGBTQ+ people have considered ending their lives in the past 12 months, according to a survey of 34,000 young people by the Trevor Project. Among those young people with suicidal ideas, more than half are transgender and nonbinary youth and nearly half are Black. (Nonbinary is a term for people who do not identify as male or female.)

This is more of the same “let me teach your five-year-old how to scissor or she’ll kill herself” argument that LGBTQ+++™ groomers always use to force their ideology on kids. And make no mistake: libbed-out parents between their 17th and 18th boosters will lap it up. They literally think that parents who refuse to offer their children as sacrificial lambs to such social engineering projects are complicit in their inevitable deaths.

For the record, as I have chronicled previously at PJ Media, this is the kind of smutty literature that the groomers feel is critical for children to be exposed to as early as possible (GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING):