The Morning Briefing: The Hot Mess GOP Primary Debate Season Is Under Way

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rosenda never refused the occasional cheese curd after thumb wrestling various galoots at the Bingo Palace.

Like or not, kids, it’s on.

Election 2024 had its most official kickoff last night with the first of the Republican primary debates. Because the GOP has to make everything difficult, the frontrunner was not in attendance, but something named a Burgum was.

Let’s begin with the no-show. Tucker Carlson streamed a prerecorded interview with Donald Trump on X — the site formerly known as Prince Twitter. Victoria covered that for us:

Trump opted not to engage with a large group of opponents who would have spent their time attacking him. That wouldn’t help him, obviously. Everything Trump says now is being recorded and filed, and will be used against him in multiple courts of law.

I’m not sure that is how the evening would have gone, but what would it have mattered? That’s how the 2016 GOP primary debates played out, and he did all right then. More on why I think he opted out in a moment.

Victoria also said that Trump and Tucker “won” on Wednesday night and, if you look at the number of views that their video got vs. the cable news ratings for the debate, that would certainly seem to be the case. It’s an apples and oranges comparison though. It does bode well for the future of digital media, however. The number of views that the video got don’t tell much of a story. For example, I viewed it twice, for about 30 seconds each time. The first time, Trump was whining about Fox News. The second, he was babbling about nicknames. I don’t know whether they’re counting unique or total views but, either way, I didn’t really watch it. I’m sure a lot of people tuned in for brief, curious peeks like that.

A case could be made that the debate was better without Trump, but my friend Stephen Green said something in his live drunkblog that struck me: “…I’m just annoyed that the frontrunner doesn’t think he needs to fight for my vote.”

Bingo.

Trump is acting entitled. You know who the last presumptive nominee and presidential candidate who acted entitled all the time was? Hillary Clinton. He’s acting like he’s owed this, and it’s more than a little irritating.

Onto the debate. Mr. Green’s live account is your best source for getting a feel for how it went. Here are a few of my thoughts.

I thought Ron DeSantis did very well. He kept reminding people of his record during COVID, which is his primary strength against Trump. The hardcore MAGAs have been trying to rewrite that script but –as the kids like to say — DeSantis has the receipts. Trump weaponized Anthony Fauci. Here was what DeSantis had to say about that:

DeSantis: "You don't take someone like Fauci and coddle him. You sit him down and say, 'Anthony, you're fired.'" BINGO. #GOPDebate — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 24, 2023

My favorite moment of his came when the Fox News moderators decided to waste time talking about J6 and Trump. The other candidates played along and DeSantis excoriated them for the nonsense of it.

A lot of people were impressed with Nikki Haley’s performance, and I agree that she did well. I’ve never been as down on her as other conservatives though, so I thought that she performed as I expected her to.

Tim Scott puts me to sleep.

Former Vice President Mike Pence had some fiery moments but, as we all know, his “Sell By” date has long since passed.

The fact that our time was wasted by what Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum, and Chris Christie had to say thanks to Ronna McDaniel’s debate eligibility rules makes me think that she’s deliberately trying to become a four-time election loser as GOP Chairwoman.

I knew very little about Vivek Ramaswamy going into the debate. I regret that that is no longer the case.

What Ramaswamy lacks in gravitas or originality, he tries to make up for by talking faster and being louder than everyone else in the room. His best moment of the night came when he basically parroted DeSantis’s thoughts on public education. Once the Adderall gets out of his system, he’s vapid and obviously campaigning just to make Trump love him.

I don’t know if anything that happened in the debate will move the needle in a major way for any of the candidates. If you believe the polls, Trump is unassailable.

Then again, I’m old enough to remember when Trump supporters insisted that polls are bull****.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Grab a Drink and Join Us for the First GOP Presidential Primary Debate

FEMA Officials Enjoy Luxury Hotels as Displaced Maui Residents Need Aid

Um…The AMA Examines the Idea of Subsidies for Uterus Transplants for Trans People

Russia Confirms Prigozhin’s Death, and a Top General Is Dismissed in Putin’s Purge

Zzzzzzz…MSNBC News Actors Gaslight Viewers, Claim Biden Didn’t Fall Asleep at Maui Survivor Gathering

Jordan Peterson Ordered by Canadian Court to Undergo Reeducation

Lawsuit Reveals Racism at the Country’s Biggest Newspaper Publisher

The Summoning Rituals of the Left

EXPOSED: Reedy Creek Improvement District Funneled Millions of Taxpayer Dollars to Disney

‘Kiss My Feet or Else!’ Islam’s Growing Demands

Spoiler Alert: Trump IS the Wall

Trump and Tucker Show Was Perfect Counterprogramming to Fox News GOP Debate

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Don’t Impeach Biden … Not Just Yet

Not gonna happen. It Begins: One Actress Tells Her Followers to Start Masking Again

‘Dark Brandon’ Digital Ad for Fox News Shows Biden’s Continued Obsession With Abortion

Madison Mayor Claims This Is Why Democrat-Run Cities Are Great Places to Live

Massachusetts judge: Second Amendment rights cross state lines

Cam&Co. Armed citizens want to patrol the streets of Hartford

Missouri AG calls out St. Louis mayor over anti-gun push

A good lesson. Disobeying the authorities saved their lives

‘No one is ever told no’: NY Times does a deep dive on St. Louis gender clinic

Protests outside 9th Circuit Court over removal of homeless camps

Excellent. US Sprinter Whose Suspension Kept Her From Olympics Finds Redemption as Fastest Woman in the World

Chinese Construction Workers Haven’t Been Paid for Months

Team Trump Wined and Dined Far-Left Reporters in Controversial Effort to Diminish DeSantis

Jenna Ellis absolutely ROCKS her Fulton County mugshot

Biden unable to give Russia update because he’s been busy ‘working out for the last hour and a half’

Police remove man from school board meeting for reading from a book in the library

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: I Know Hollywood’s Dirty Little Secret

For the Love of God, Do Not Comply With Lockdowns 2.0

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Flip-Flopping Is Getting Annoying

Is Trump Taking This Election Seriously?

Flashback: Revisiting the ‘3.4%’ COVID Death Rate Lie

Impeachment Looms for Uncooperative Joe Biden

Biden Pushes New Income-Driven Student Loan Repayment Plan

Around the Interwebz

Two Assistant Directors Create Strike Fund For Production Assistants: “They Have Been Forgotten”

India becomes the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon

Which Birds Are Migrating Through Your Area? This Interactive Tool Tells You

Bee Me

#TrueStory

Ugly People Rejoice Over Return Of Mask Mandates https://t.co/Lh1Xl89CWI pic.twitter.com/w2OGDDnqXs — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 23, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

(Some slightly risqué content.)