- Stephen Green | Aug 23, 2023 8:52 PM est
- Stephen Green | Aug 23, 2023 8:48 PM est
I don't have any use for Christie, but as the one dedicated Never Trump guy, at least he's sometimes interesting to write about. DeSantis is the governor with a great record but who has stumbled so far on the national stage. Vivek is an unknown but has a lot of buzz.
Everybody else is just part of The Glob™.
Intros out of the way, grab a drink and let's have some fun.
- Stephen Green | Aug 23, 2023 8:45 PM est
So the way I've been thinking about this debate is that there are actually three real participants, one glob, and the elephant not in the living room.
The three real participants are DeSantis, Vivek, and Christie. I'll explain why if I've got time but even though they're all long shots, each has a genuine reason to be here tonight. Then there's a glob of various governors and ex-thisses and ex-thats -- I'm looking at you, Mike Pence -- who don't even rank as second-rate.
The elephant not in the living room is Donald Trump. Unlike the proverbial elephant in the living room, no one can help but talk about him.
Still, I'm much more interested in the three participants who did show up because -- follow me closely here -- however slim their chances, they still showed up.
Paula Bolyard | Aug 23, 2023 5:59 PM est
Paula Bolyard | Aug 23, 2023 5:58 PM est
Paula Bolyard | Aug 23, 2023 5:57 PM est