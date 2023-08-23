Trump Attorney Surrenders to Georgia DA, But Not Before a Scathing Lecture on the Constitution

You can hardly blame John Eastman for lecturing Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis. For decades, Eastman has been an esteemed professor of law, former U.S. Supreme Court clerk and advocate, constitutional law expert, and dean of Fowler School of Law at Chapman University in Orange County, California. He’s a man of letters; he’s a teacher, a debater, a serious constitutional thinker, and a generous donor of his time to causes he believes need his expertise. And suddenly, he’s confronted by a “buffoon” of a district attorney, who accuses the constitutional law professor of being a mobster for the crime of representing a client who believes the election was rigged.

His problem is that the client was former President Donald Trump, the bullseye of the left.

John Eastman’s crime, therefore, is that he gave President Donald Trump the same advice the left has previously tried but with which it now conveniently disagrees. Therefore, John Eastman’s career must die, and he must go to jail. You might be of the nutty persuasion that Eastman should not have given the president of the United States advice on how to legally fight his adversaries in court for what he believed was a stolen election.

Willis’s indictment (and special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution) requires convincing a judge or jury that Donald Trump knew he lost the election, so everything he did to fight the real or perceived “election fraud” proved a “conspiracy” to commit fraud on the American people.

As I noted on Twitter/X, that is a very tough sell.

U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights adherents are apoplectic with concern that a person who claims to have gone to a legitimate law school in this country could so easily and blithely blow off the First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments. We guess somebody changed the rules of law just as they changed the rules right before the 2020 election.

Willis accuses Eastman of coming up with what the left calls the “fake electors” scheme. It’s the same kind of scheme tried before by the left. It was basically what Hollywood tried to do to get Hillary Clinton elected. The idea is to have a bunch of people on stand-by dedicated to a candidate, in this case Trump, to stand in for previously selected electors if Trump is the ultimate winner.

Remember this one?

We all remember Martin Sheen being rolled up by the feds and ordered to march to jail. Wait, didn’t happen.

One could imagine Eastman considering the indictment written by 65 Project Fani Willis and thinking back to the old movie “Billy Madison”: “What you have just [written] is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard,” he would think. “At no point in your rambling [incoherence] were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought.” Indeed, a chorus of amens would follow the observation that “everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.”

Yet Eastman had to turn himself in because, though surrounded by lawless Jacobins, he still believed in the rule of law. But before he did, he wanted to impart a few tips to the dope who has hung her future career on whatever Media Matters, David Brock, and the 65 Project have directed her to do, irrespective of the rule of law.

“I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought,” Eastman announced to a small gaggle of reporters outside the courthouse. He warned that the indictment of a president’s attorney “represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

Eastman wrote these words that Fani Willis had apparently never heard before.

“As troubling,” he said, “it targets attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients, something attorneys are ethically bound to provide and which was attempted here by ‘formally challeng[ing] the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means.'” An opportunity, he added, that was, “never afforded them in the Fulton County Superior Court.”

His comments, also supplied by his attorney, continued the lecture on what the Constitution says about attorneys representing clients. “Each Defendant in this indictment, no less than any other American citizen, is entitled to rely upon the advice of counsel and the benefit of past legal precedent in challenging what former Vice President Pence described as ‘serious allegations of voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law’ in the 2020 election,” he wrote.

He noted that what the left has done to the legal system already—such as the 65 Project trying to disbar him and other Trump lawyers—has already had a corrosive impact on the legal system. “The attempt to criminalize our rights to such redress with this indictment will have—and is already having—profound consequences for our system of justice.”

After vowing to vigorously fight the charges, he claimed confidence in the rule of law. “I am confident that, when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated,” he said.

Rudy Giuliani is expected to meet with Georgia officials today, and then tonight, all eyes will be on Iowa, where the GOP debate is set for Wednesday night.

Former President Trump will report to Fulton County on Thursday.

When former law school dean John Eastman turned himself into the booking department at the sheriff’s office in Atlanta, it was the left’s dream come true. They finally got their mugshot.

Eastman’s out on $100,000 bail.

And the travesty continues.