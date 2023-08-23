Spoiler Alert: Trump IS the Wall

Klaxon, Klaxoff

I was hoping today would be the day I could stop alarming my fellow Americans that the left is gavaging communism down our throats, but the fascists don’t take a day off, so I have coffee on the brew and a mild morning cigar ready to burn.

Authoritarianism is headed our way at full gallop, but it appears that some folks, whom I call “normie neighbors,” still haven’t gotten the message. So I thought I’d spell it out so even your purple-haired, non-binary sibling-in-law can understand: wake up or we are toast, including the liberals.

We the People are being slow-boiled to accept fascism in all its glory, which includes such hits as:

Starvation

24-hour surveillance

Authoritarian control

100 million dead.

The GOP primary is abuzz with hopefuls like Vivek Ramaswamy and also- rans walked like Chris Christie, but the truth is, this isn’t just a normal primary. This next election is liberty vs. tyranny, steaks vs. Junebug salad, life vs. death, and there is only one man who can deliver us from evil, Amen.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You may be thinking, “Whoa, KDJ, Trump and his mean tweets can’t win. We need Ron DeSantis or Tim Scott. Trump is electoral death.”

Oh really? What do they offer? Whatever it is they can’t match Trump.

Want some proof? Roll the tape:

Trump gave us the lowest unemployment levels in history.

Trump gave us the best economy in decades.

Trump got us out of the absurd “Paris Agreement.”

Trump re-negotiated the inane “NAFTA” codswallop.

Trump made us energy-independent.

The truth is this: Trump is the only proven GOP leader with a history of success at this level. He doesn’t care what soi-bois like Chuck Schumer and sitzpinkler Mitch McConnell have to say. He is the only American in my lifetime to lose money as president and the only presidential candidate in my lifetime to be indicted four times, all of which conveniently took place just more than a year out before what some believe may be our nation’s last election.

FACT-O-RAMA! We have one shot in 2024 to save our nation, and that chance is Trump. He has the track record, and he knows the ropes. Let the other hopefuls slug it out in 2028. There is too much to lose now to take a chance on a Washington D.C. newbie. You owe it to your kids and granchildren.

Right about now, someone is gearing up to leave me a nasty note in the comments section. Save your energy. I don’t care about squabbling over niceties. I care about liberty and justice for all, and both are on the chopping block. We are facing actual communism in the U.S.A.

Here is a list of things you NEVER thought would happen in our country:

A presidential election that may have been stolen

Criminals allowed to “conduct business” with near impunity

People fighting for the “right” of kids to carve up their genitals on a whim

Americans forced to get a clot shot to go to work

Almost half of Democrats believing that the feds should be able to fine or imprison those who publicly questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness

The Democrats’ leading rival threatened with jail on bogus charges

A compromised DOJ and FBI

The president of the U.S.A. and his son taking bribes and getting away with it.

Ok, we all knew that Gropey Joe and his crackhead progeny are filthy. I threw that in to see if you are still paying attention.

FACT-O-RAMA! Tell your liberal friends that Trump is the first and only major-party presidential candidate in history to never run on an anti-gay marriage platform. Watch their vacant heads explode.

Now is not the time to argue. Now is the time to unite and fight.

Democrats, and a handful of RINOS, are no longer true Americans. They are globalist pinkos determined to bring our nation down. They have infiltrated the schools, the DOJ, the FBI, and every institution you can name.

We need to stop being petty, vulcanize, and win. Or plan what you will say when your kids ask why you allowed communism to dictate their futures.

But first, watch the video from the World Economic Forum below. These people are already planning to take your steaks, purloin your sirloin, and crop your chops.

Pay close attention to “prediction” #2: “The U.S. won’t be the world’s leading superpower; a handful of countries will dominate.” That’s called globalism, and it’s already here in several ways.

#5: “A billion people will be displaced by climate change. We’ll have to do a better job at welcoming and integrating refugees.”

Europe has been inundated with North Africans. That is our future. If you think the border is a mess now, wait until the globalists are in charge.

#6: “Fossil fuels will be history.” Enough said.

Whatever your problem may be with Trump, it’s time to get over it. You owe it to you to your kids to leave this country in as good a shape as you found it, if not better.