Lawsuit Reveals Racism at the Country's Biggest Newspaper Publisher

Folks, if you don’t think racism still exists — that it is currently rearing its ugly head all across the United States, sending race relations back to the Jim Crow era — I have some bad news for you. You’re a complete and total bigot. I know, I know. Hard pill to swallow, right? It’s difficult news to hear. But that doesn’t make it any less true. The left has been correct on this issue all along.

However, where they get things wrong in a big way is who is guilty of perpetuating systemic racism and its various components in our modern-day American culture. It isn’t conservatives and Trump supporters like they want you to believe. No, it’s actually progressives. It is they who have kept racism not only alive but thriving.

A new report from The Blaze has revealed that the country’s biggest newspaper publisher, Gannett, is facing charges of discrimination stemming from a lawsuit filed last week by a few current and former white employees who say they were discriminated against in order for the publishing house to meet its diversity quota.

Candace Hathaway stated in her article on the story that five employees, some still working for the company, made the claim in the suit that the organization launched a project to try and make the newsroom more diverse, which led to many white workers within the company not being considered for promotions or even being handed their pink slips.

The Gannett banner includes USA Today and a network of 260 local publications across 47 states. Hathaway included an extensive list of these publications with a few including the Detroit Free Press, The Arizona Republic, and the Indianapolis Star. Check out a few more details concerning the lawsuit from Hathaway’s report:

The lawsuit filed against Gannett on Friday stated that the company “executed their reverse race discrimination policy with a callous indifference towards civil rights laws or the welfare of the workers, and prospective workers, whose lives would be upended by it.” It claimed that Gannett selected employees to receive executive bonuses and promotions based on its diversity goals, not workers’ merits or qualifications. In 2020, the newspaper publisher announced that it aimed to make its newsrooms “as diverse as the country by 2025,” according to USA Today. The outlet also noted that Gannett would “expand the number of journalists focused on covering issues related to race and identity, social justice and equality.”

According to The Blaze, when the announcement was made, USA Today revealed that the workforce at Gannett was 46% female and 22% black, indigenous, and people of color. Seems fairly diverse, wouldn’t you agree?

One of the plaintiffs in the suit, Steven Bradley, made the claim that he was booted from his management job with the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper, located in Rochester, N.Y. He also claims that his skin color played a part in his being passed over for a different position inside the company.

Another plaintiff, Logan Barry, stated that the company’s diversity policies led to his missing out on a promotion that he was already in line to receive at the Progress-Index in Petersburg, Va., just before Gannett took over ownership of the publication in 2019. Barry stated the position he was supposed to get was handed to a black woman who had fewer qualifications than he did.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit want Gannett to end the diversity policy and provide them with lost pay, benefits, and other damages they incurred as a result of their enforcement. Sounds like a fair shake to me.