Flashback: Revisiting the '3.4%' COVID Death Rate Lie

With all of the fanfare around the recent COVID “surge” and the rollout of brand-new terror strains ahead of the introduction of a new “bivalent booster” to market as well as flu season, it’s worth reminding ourselves why the Public Health™ authorities have conceded their credibility and therefore why no one should listen to anything they say, on this or anything, possibly forever, or at least until some serious Swamp gets drained.

Check out this truly breathtaking montage of corporate state media talking heads, oozing to the brims of their made-up heads with smugnorace.

Credit to Matt Orfalea for his incredible montage. I don’t know if everyone appreciates how much time and effort it takes to research and then put these clips together the way he has – like, literal hours of tape-watching/clipping brain-dead morons reading vapid lies from teleprompters. It’s truly God’s work.

To summarize, a cornucopia of corporate state media talking heads — from the human-potato hybrid Brian Stelter before he got fired from CNN to disgraced Jimmy Kimmel (who infamously advocated denying the unvaccinated medical care) to Stephen Colbert and just about every TV bimbo you can think of from MSNBC/CNN — spreading COVID terror in early 2020 by claiming that the virus has a 3.4% kill rate.

Interspersed are clips of Donald Trump, president at the time, trying to slow-pedal the terror with rationality and reason, cautioning that the actual fatality rate was much lower, followed by disdain and mockery from the news actors that he was wrongly “contradicting the experts.”

The fake figures that the media uncritically ran with were sourced from the treacherous and thoroughly discredited World Health Organization.

Via CNBC, March 3, 2020:

World health officials said Tuesday the mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4% globally, higher than previous estimates of about 2%. “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva. In comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected, he said. The World Health Organization had said last week that the mortality rate of COVID-19 can differ, ranging from 0.7% to up to 4%, depending on the quality of the health-care system where it’s treated. Early in the outbreak, scientists had concluded the death rate was around 2.3%.

The actual COVID fatality rate is far less than 1% and virtually zero for children. The average person who succumbs to COVID has multiple comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, etc., and the average age for COVID fatalities is well north of 80.

How stupid for an organization such as the WHO, which ostensibly practices actual science, to put its credibility on the line by coming out barely a few weeks after public health authorities had begun to gather data to confidently assert, with no ambiguity or room for correction, the fatality rate of a virus — except if it knew that it would never face any sanctions for getting it wrong and instead benefit from blind obsequiousness from the media.

An honest mistake based on the “current science,” the Public Health™ authorities would claim in their defense. But strange, is it not, how the errors always seem to go in the same direction: overestimates of COVID threat, underestimate of COVID shots’ health risks, overestimates of the effectiveness of forced masking, etc.?

Isn’t it equally inexplicable that, given the histrionics over COVID “misinformation,” none of the publications — meaning every single corporate state media propaganda outlet — ever had their social media accounts frozen or their bank accounts seized, like I did and like the trucker protesters in Canada did, respectively?