Disgraced CNN News Actor/Human-Potato Hybrid Brian Stelter Re-Emerges at Davos

Former CNN news actor and human-potato hybrid Brian Stelter re-emerged onto the international scene at Davos following his untimely involuntary departure from the network last year.

Because the Gods at Davos apparently appreciate irony, the plump prince of fake news was brought out on stage to moderate a panel called “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation.”

No stranger to disinformation, former CNN host (now a fellow at Harvard) starts "The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation" panel at the World Economic Forum. We're on the ground in Davos asking tough questions, follow along:https://t.co/cc7736nMbT pic.twitter.com/aZeufCJFjc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2023

Stelter promptly passed the baton to some nondescript think tank goon who mumbled incoherently about “existentialism” and “pluralism” and “democracy” and “trust” stuff. Disinformation “attacks,” which then “undermines pluralism” or whatever.

Brian Stelter moderating a panel at the World Economic Forum on the “Clear & Present Danger of Disinformation” is pure gold pic.twitter.com/Y91wNGaU3l — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 17, 2023

To the extent that there is a coherent message, it’s difficult to follow. But the message, as it always does, boiled down to this, as explained by a French fascist lady in the employ of the EU: what the world needs more than ever is more internet censorship under the guise of combatting “hate speech” (which is never actually defined anywhere because it’s an arbitrary designation) because the plebes have to much access to information — which is exactly the cause that Brian Stelter devoted his life to at CNN.

We also learned that the peasants were duped into refusing the miraculous mRNA gene therapies not because they don’t actually work as promised, but because of “misinformation.”

DAVOS WATCH: Brian Stelter hosts “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation Panel,” it’s cringe and he can’t refrain from attacking Trump Dem Rep Seth Moulton blames mis info for not being able to “get people to take a Covid vaccine” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/ahC0rxhYjp — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 17, 2023

“I have a constituency that I’m trying to keep healthy, and I can’t get them to take a COVID vaccine because of misinformation propagated on the internet,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) explains.

Note the presumption of the moral authority to “get” his constituents (whom he views as petulant children devoid of free will) to take his sponsor, Pfizer’s, gene therapy.