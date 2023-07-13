The Morning Briefing: Another Lie-Filled Day for the FBI's Christopher Wray

Top O’ the Briefing

Thus far, I have been using phrases like “whisper-thin majority,” or “red trickle majority” to refer to the Republicans’ advantage in the House of Representatives. I think I may begin to refer to them as the “Pit Bull Majority.” They may not have overwhelming numbers, but they have been a tenacious and aggressive lot.

Some of the more unsavory characters from our ongoing Biden nightmare have been forced to answer some tough questions of late. Sure, they lie and deflect a lot, but at least the questions are getting asked.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray spent some quality time with the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, and it was both interesting and frustrating to watch.

Wray is as slippery as they come. He also doesn’t mind playing stupid when it is convenient for him. This is from an exchange Wray had with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) about whether there were federal agents planted in the protest crowd during the Jan. 6 non-insurrection, which Paula covered:

“Would you agree with him that it was ‘filled with federal agents’ on January 6?” Biggs asked. “I would really have to see more closely exactly what he said and get the full context to be able to evaluate how many agents, or actually agents or human resources, were present at the Capitol complex and the vicinity on January 6,” Wray said. “It’s gonna get confusing because it depends on when we were deployed and responded to the breach that occurred anywhere under federal agents.” Biggs called him out for obfuscating: “You and I both know that we’re talking different things here, and please don’t distract here because we’re focusing on those who were there in an undercover capacity on January 6. How many were there?” Wray played dumb: “Again, I’m not sure that I can give you the number as I sit here. I’m not sure there were undercover agents on the scene.”

So…the Director of the FBI is unaware if he had anyone working during the event that the Democrats have turned into a high holy day? The sad thing about 21st century America is that half of the country is dumb enough to believe him.

Wray’s evasion just bolsters the theory that the J6 crowd was riddled with his boys. It’s not paranoia if it’s actually happening.

Victoria wrote a follow-up about a whistleblower who says Wray knows he was fibbing a bit:

Whistleblower George Hill says there’s no possible way Wray couldn’t know about “undercovers” walking among the innocent — and guilty — on January 6. Hill said what “struck me between the eyes” was that Wray at least acknowledged “there were CHS’s [Confidential Human Sources] and agents embedded in the Capitol.” “Again, I was the one who brought this to the attention of the Committee [last February] but he actually admitted it,” he told WMAL radio host Vince Coglianese. The host indicated that Wray wasn’t sure there were undercover FBI agents in the crowd, to which Hill shot back, “That’s a lie, OK?”

That sound you hear is America’s faith in its institutions eroding at a faster pace.

Catherine covered one of Wray’s rare moments of honesty:

When a Republican congressman detailed COVID-era “cruelty” of school policies for kids and the shocking persecution of disgruntled parents as “domestic terrorists” by the FBI and DOJ, FBI Director Chris Wray reluctantly admitted the federal targeting had not been based on any solid evidence.

Or any evidence at all. It was, as we all know, based on the fact that the FBI has been tasked by Joe Biden’s handlers and Merrick Garland to be an ideological goon squad that shuts down narratives that question leftist orthodoxy. Of course, Director Wray bristles if anyone suggests that his Bureau is politically motivated. Once he’s done bristling, he gets back to covering for the Biden crime family and shutting up its detractors.

Here’s a real laugher. Chris Christie stopped double-fisting footlongs from Subway for a moment to vigorously defend Wray, which Sarah Arnold wrote about over at Townhall.

These hearings have value because they get the likes of Wray on record with their various dances around the truth. A day like that on Capitol Hill can’t be fun for Wray, so there’s some entertainment value in that. At this point, it’s also important to let the Democrats know that not all Republicans are the “roll over and play dead” types that they’ve been used to.

Yeah, Wray is still the head of the FBI, but he knows that he’s not surrounded by as many friendlies these days.

