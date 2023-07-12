Ice Cube Goes Scorched Earth on Artificial Intelligence

Rap legend and Hollywood actor Ice Cube is not a big fan of artificial intelligence, and he went absolutely scorched earth on the new technological development that is sweeping the globe and etching a new groove in popular culture. The rap artist has been slowly building his cred with the conservative movement — and with that rare breed of individuals in the center who possess common sense — by confessing all sorts of positions on issues and topics of the day, including a certain shot that shall not be named.

According to a report from Breitbart News, Ice Cube is convinced that artificial intelligence is a tool that is going to lead to creative droughts and laziness as it is applied to the realm of art and entertainment. His comments were made during an interview he conducted with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club” podcast.

“I think it’s wack,” Ice Cube went on to say during the interview. “I think it’s the worst s**t ever. I think it’s gonna put a lot of people out of business and out of work. Everything is gonna be more vanilla. It’s not gonna be more creative. It’s actually gonna go the other way.”

“People are gonna get lazier. Nobody’s gonna work hard and nobody’s gonna attain the knowledge so they can write it down. They’re just gonna ask for the knowledge. People are just gonna get stupider,” the rap superstar continued.

Ice Cube admitted that artificial intelligence is probably going to end up being part of our society whether we like it or not, suggesting that folks who end up losing their jobs because of the technology are going to be forced to do a little creative problem-solving.

“Look. When they invented the light bulb, the candle maker had to figure out how to make money. So they started making candles that smell like all kinds of stuff to make money. So, adapt. Adapt or die. And that’s just it,” he explained matter-of-factly.

Concerning the overall impact AI is having on art, Charlamagne Tha God weighed in saying that some of the work being produced by it might lack depth, even though it might appear to have surface-level quality.

“Sonically, it sounds cool but it lacks soul. There’s no spirit to it,” Charlamagne expounded during the show. “There’s just nothing to it. That’s why I don’t like that. I just feel like there’s no spirit to this music. Even when they do it with artists who are still with us, it don’t feel like there’s no spirit to it. There’s no soul to it so it definitely sounds spiritless when it’s people who are no longer with us.”

Ice Cube isn’t the only one who is worried about the impact artificial intelligence could have on the entertainment industry. One of the main concerns for the Writers Guild of America, which went on an industry-wide strike in May that as of this writing is still going on, is the use of AI to create scripts. And the writers have a pretty darn good reason to worry.

Disney, a company that has been suffering loss after loss after pushing an obvious woke agenda on viewing audiences, actually used AI to help create the opening credits sequence to its latest Marvel series, “Secret Invasion.” I mean, I guess that fits the entertainment giant’s new modus operandi since the vast majority of the content it’s now popping out lacks anything resembling a human soul.

Even legendary film director and producer Steven Spielberg has been expressing doom and gloom over artificial intelligence and how it could destroy legitimate expressions of art.

Going back to Ice Cube, he’s officially become an enemy of the political and Hollywood elite after announcing his rather brazenly titled, “F*** the Gatekeepers” tour last month.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of ‘The Club,’” the rapper revealed. “And a lot of you listening to me right now, you’re not part of ‘The Club’ either. And what I’ve realized with ‘The Club’ is what makes them so mad is when you don’t wanna be a part of their f****** club. That p***** them off. ”

He went a little further saying, “What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”