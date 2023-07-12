Ohio School District Spent $24,000 Instructing Educators on How to Hide Kids' 'Gender Transitions' From Parents

The left’s attempts to keep parents in the dark about what they’re teaching their children in school haven’t been surprising. Giving kids a completely skewed and off-kilter view of American history, for example, is part of a larger effort to substitute their own narrative for what had been a far less critical and more balanced telling of the American story.

Now, a FOIA request from Parents Defending Education has unearthed a brazen attempt by a public school district in Ohio to circumvent parental involvement in the most personal aspects of a child’s life.

The Columbus City Schools spent $24,000 on a two-day seminar for teachers, counselors, and other educators on “Queer and Trans Inclusion.” The seminar recommended teachers avoid sharing a student’s new gender identity with parents and that there be a “private place within the student’s records.”

“Affirmed name should be used, regardless of legal name, on all paperwork and printed materials,” one of the slides in the presentation reads. “Legal name is kept in a segregated, confidential file. If student’s caregivers are not supportive or cannot know about their affirming name, there should be a private place within the student’s records to indicate the name and pronouns that staff and peers should use for the student, aligning with the student’s wishes.”

Deliberately falsifying a child’s records to hide from parents what any normal psychologist would tell us is a serious psychological condition is beyond belief. Parents must be given all the facts so they can decide what the best course of action — medical or psychological — is for their children.

There is no “born this way” for transgender children. There’s no gene that “turns on” and morphs a child into a different gender. And when adults encourage (pressure?) kids to believe they’re not the gender they were born and keep the “transition” from parents, doesn’t that sound an awful lot like child abuse?

Educators were given multiple scenarios throughout the presentation one asking what a teacher would do if a students [sic] parent was not aware of their gender identity. These scenarios were given just a few slides after the educators were instructed to refrain from contacting students parents about gender identity. [Emphasis original]

“Transgender and non-binary students have FERPA-protected right to privacy; this extends to a student’s gender identity, birth name, sex assigned at birth, and medical history. This includes privacy rights from parents/caregivers,” seminar attendees were told.

I can’t believe privacy laws were created to keep this kind of information from parents. Whatever legal loophole the leftist instructors are using to make that claim needs to be closed immediately.