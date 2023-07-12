Insanity Wrap: California Officially Becomes 'The Child-Trafficking State'

It’s been a long way down from “The Golden State” to “The Child Trafficking State,” so let’s jump right into this week’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

How Long Can You Stand to Watch?

I- I have no words for this… pic.twitter.com/9exOhzWKOT — Trans Pregnancy L's (@tr00npregnancyI) July 9, 2023

In this week’s “How Long Can You Stand to Watch?” challenge, I actually watched the whole thing, convinced — even as his rant got weirder and weirder — that he must be putting us on.

This is where I’d usually ask, “How long did you last?” but not today. Today, I’d encourage you to take the advice of Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Reader™ “Ron Swanson’s Alter Ego” and not hit Play at all.

But if you do decide to watch, maybe do what I did and marvel at the weirdness of it all.

California: The Child-Trafficking State

When people — or even state governments — tell you who they are, believe them. California is telling people that it’s a safe haven for child traffickers and abusers, and I believe them.

On Tuesday, “California Assembly committee on public safety blocked a bill that would increase the charges for human trafficking,” according to Fox News. Senate Bill 14 would have elevated human trafficking of children to a “serious felony,” making convicted traffickers potentially subject to life in prison. KRCA News’ Ashley Zavala tweeted that “No Democrats were willing to vote on the bill,” and that “The one yes came from Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey….”

Zavala’s full story reported that “those in the audience could be heard yelling, ‘You’re horrible!’ and ‘You should be ashamed of yourselves!’ to the committee members.”

“Human trafficking victims embraced and sobbed in front of the dais.”

SB14 author, state senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), said, “You can pass a note to a bank and rob a bank, you can commit arson, and that’s considered a serious felony. But to traffic a minor child in the state of California is not. That’s wrong.”

To the Senate’s credit, the bill passed the upper chamber with bipartisan support. SB14 isn’t all the way dead, and it could come up again next year. But with the assembly’s “public safety” committee almost fully committed to leniency for child sex traffickers, it’s difficult to imagine it getting out of committee the next time around.

On the flip side, another bill currently making its way through the Child Trafficking State’s assembly would “make a parent’s refusal to ‘affirm’ a child’s transgender identity grounds for denial of custody or visitation rights.” If you won’t medically abuse your child, the state will do it for you.

If you care about the fate of children, don’t live in or travel to California, the Child-Trafficking State.

Before We Continue, Here's a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

As the happy owner of my second Golden, I can tell you this with 60% confidence: The dog was probably just wanting to get picked up.

Our Two-Tiered Justice System

Nine years in prison is nothing to sneeze at, but still, this is not a good look:

On Tuesday, Federal Bureau of Prisons records showed Holmes’s sentence was reduced to nine years with a scheduled release date of Dec. 23, 2032 − meaning she will be released two years early. Holmes, 39, reported to a minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, on May 30. A spokesperson for the federal agency confirmed the reduction to USA TODAY on Tuesday but said they could not provide additional details about Holmes’ slated early release citing “privacy, safety, and security reasons.”

My question is this: Whose “privacy, safety, and security” is the Federal Bureau of Prisons concerned with here? That of Elizabeth Holmes, or the dunderheads who make these decisions?

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Good morning from beautiful Santa Monica, CA, where this transient just cussed us out during our *entire* live shot, while at the same time, just 20 yards behind us, another transient female was defecating in the street. Just another day in Los Angeles County! pic.twitter.com/MryPJMopwf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 12, 2023

California isn’t just the Child-Trafficking State. It’s also the Whatever the Hell You Call This Madness State.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

And Now for a Break From Politics…

THE LAST WALTZ. Absolutely no contest… https://t.co/7M0eA304c5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2023

I won’t argue with Mr. Woods’ choice — “The Last Waltz,” recorded by The Band in ’76 and released two years later, is undeniably one of the great concert albums. But my particular fave is “Sinatra & Sextet: Live In Paris.”

Instead of appearing with a big swing band, Sinatra toured Europe in 1962 with a small jazz sextet, lending an intoxicatingly intimate sound to songs you only thought you already knew. The tour also included his first set of shows in Paris, believe it or not, and the audience was most appreciative.

Sinatra swings it and belts it out when he needs to, but the show also features his tenderest recordings of both “Night And Day,” and “One For My Baby.”

(I did a full writeup of this version of “Night And Day” way back when for my old Jazz & Cocktails series. It’s still worth a couple minutes of your time.)

“Sinatra & Sextet” is just a near-perfect concert recording that for some reason didn’t get released for more than 30 years after the performance.

