Insanity Wrap: The Tedious Truth About Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry are so awful that, after all these years, there was finally a story so revealing that it forced me to write about them. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Ending slavery is racist or something.

“Democracy denial” means what the Left needs it to mean at the moment, nothing more and nothing less.

Did the military just activate SkyNet?

How Long Can You Stand to Watch?

If you have an American Flag hanging outside your house, you're probably a racist

In this week’s “How Long Can You Stand to Watch?” challenge, I made it all of 15 seconds before closing the tab with extreme prejudice.

How long did you last?

P.S. The flag they hate is the one the armies that ended slavery fought under, but whatevs, ladies.

The Tedious Truth About Meghan and Harry

Turns out that Los Angeles residents Meghan and Harry Sussex, late of Great Britain, are worse than the insufferably preening hypocrites you can’t avoid seeing on TV.

They’re tediously boring.

I didn’t think much of it when Spotify canceled the Meghan and Harry podcast last month because why would I? I’m sure you didn’t, either. But then this juicy Guardian headline hit my notifications: “Terrible ideas, tedious shows, zero talent: Meghan and Harry’s trainwreck podcast career.”

“From Prince Harry’s deluded plan to interview Putin to a Meghan Markle podcast so insufferable Taylor Swift refused to appear,” the Guardian’s Stuart Heritage wrote, “it’s been one disaster after another. No wonder they’ve been canned.” Spotify exec Bill Simmons is on the record saying, “I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories… F*** them. The grifters.”

Next up: Netflix. According to the Guardian, “Netflix is apparently getting ready to give Harry and Meghan the chop, refusing to pay them tens of millions of dollars.”

They had such a sweet gig but then they blew it.

Near as I can figure it, there are about five job requirements for being a British royal:

1) Look dignified-yet-fabulous at many public events.

2) Set a good example during times of war or crisis.

3) Try not to do anything too terribly embarrassing but…

4) …a little scandal sometimes is exactly the kind of royal tabloid fodder that Britons adore.

5) Meanwhile, enjoy the best of everything.

Nice work if you can get it.

No one was better at 2) than Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, wife/queen-consort (I think I have that right) to King George VI. When Buckingham Palace was bombed during Hitler’s blitz against London, with the royal family still living there, Elizabeth said, “I am glad we have been bombed. Now we can look the East End in the eye.” When she was urged to at least evacuate her daughters (including the future Queen Elizabeth II), she insisted, “The children will not leave unless I do. I shall not leave unless their father does, and the king will not leave the country in any circumstances, whatever.”

(My personal hypothesis, as a small-r republican/red-blooded American, is that Elizabeth made such a fine royal because she was born a commoner.)

To his credit, Harry once performed 1 through 5 very well, including combat duty in Afghanistan. But then he married a commoner who, unlike the late Queen-Consort, is all too common.

Meghan and Harry wanted to get all of item 5 without having the bother of doing 1 through 4. They thought they could still get 5 by moving to California and just being their fabulous selves. But as it turns out, without the glamor attendant to being active members of the royal family, they’re just a couple of deeply uninteresting (but pretentious) ne’er-do-wells.

Nobody asked Meghan and Harry to hold fast at Frogmore Cottage while the Germans bombed it — which is probably a good thing because, as it turned out, they couldn’t even manage a podcast.

My other personal hypothesis is that the U.K. inflicted Meghan and Harry on us as revenge for taking Billy Idol and giving them Madonna in exchange.

I believe this is the first time I’ve ever bothered to write about Meghan and Harry. With even just the smallest amount of luck, it will be the last.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

There was a satirical short story from years ago set in the twilight days of the Cold War, when the Soviets feared falling behind the United States in a crucial military technology: Presentation software with color slides, instead of primitive Russian black-and-white displays. The military freakin’ loves its PowerPoints.

Except for the people who have to produce the PowerPoint meetings or sit through the PowerPoint meetings or just think about the next PowerPoint meeting. But the military has its ways, and those ways include a lot of PowerPoint.

So anything that speeds up this [EXPLETIVE DELETED] stuff would be a good thing, right?

Not so fast.

A paper exercise that used to take “hours or days” was completed “in 10 minutes” thanks to a large language model — what us dilettantes call AI.

Strohmeyer says they have fed the models with classified operational information to inform sensitive questions. The long-term aim of such exercises is to update the US warhorse so it can use AI-enabled data in decision-making, sensors and ultimately firepower.

AI clearly has a future with militaries everywhere. The speed and destructiveness of a peer-on-peer war like one between us and China — it would NOT be limited to the Pacific — absolutely demands automated decision-making that only AI can provide.

But beware these two dangers:

The first is that AI, again and again, just makes stuff up. Remember the story about the lawyer who asked an AI to write his brief, and it quoted decisions that never happened?

The second is this: Never, ever, ever automate so completely that there isn’t a human being at the final link of the kill chain, or someone who doesn’t have a physical kill switch to shut off the AI’s ability to kill.

Anything else would be too crazy, even for Insanity Wrap.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

