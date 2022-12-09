The Morning Briefing: Brittney Griner Should Have Been Left to Rot in Russia

Top O’ the Briefing

Anyone who has been reading me for a while knows that political Zen is kind of my brand. I even wrote a book about it. I try not to get worked up about what’s going on because I have to write about it all of the time.

Once in a great while, however, something gets to me.

Like when our senile communist president swaps a Russian arms dealer for a chick basketball druggie rather than freeing a United States Marine who Putin & Co. have been holding on B.S. charges, which Matt wrote about:

Several outlets reported early Thursday that WNBA star Brittney Griner—and I use the term “star” loosely— had been released from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout. Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet military officer who, up until now, was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for crimes that included plotting to murder Americans, obtaining and transferring anti-aircraft missiles, and providing material support to a terrorist organization, according to CNN. He was convicted in 2011.

Oh, the priorities of this administration.

VodkaPundit has more about Russian we let go. This is my favorite part of his examination of the lunacy:

If you have to ask why the Kremlin would be so eager to get a terror sponsor released from prison, I can give you two answers. The first is that Bout has almost certainly been paying kickbacks — protection money, really — to the criminal clique that runs the Russian Federation. The other, at least according to several European governments, is that Russia is itself a terrorist state.

As Matt noted in his post, Griner was given priority over Paul Whelan, a Marine who has been “detained” in Russia since 2018 on bogus espionage charges.

Brittney Griner is a cliché America-hating lefty who was stupid enough to pack drugs for a trip to a hostile foreign nation. If ever anyone needed a harsh lesson about why America is better, it’s this idiot. She should have had to serve out her labor camp penalty in Russia until she was ready to wake up and sing the Star Spangled Banner every day.

President LOLEightyonemillion pretended to still care about Whelan when crowing about Griner’s release, but it rang hollow. Bout was a HUGE bargaining chip. The U.S. should have been able to get a lot more than a dumb junkie broad for him. Paul Whelan is still incarcerated in Russia because our idiot communist overlords prioritize LGBTQ checklists über alles.

Heaven help the Republic.

